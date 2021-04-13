Devil Sold His Soul: haben ihr neues Album „Loss“ und die Single „Signal Fire“ veröffentlicht

Am vergangenen Freitag hat die in Großbritannien ansässige Post-Hardcore Formation Devil Sold His Soul ein weiteres vielversprechendes Kapitel zu ihrer eigenen Geschichte hinzugefügt: Mit ihrem neuen Longplayer Loss hat die Band ihren ultimativen Befreiungsakt ergriffen und feiert diesen bahnbrechenden Schritt mit der Veröffentlichung eines neuen Videos für den Song Signal Fire.

Sänger Paul Green sargt zur Veröffentlichung von Loss:

„It’s been 9 years of waiting for this day for our loyal fans and we couldn’t be happier to finally have Loss out in the wild, we’re hugely grateful for their patience and support throughout these years. We’re incredibly proud of this record and we hope everyone enjoys what is a truly personal account of our lives over these last 3 years. We have endured the same hard times as many of you out there and for those navigating your own grief and mental health journeys, we hope Loss helps you in some way.“

„Sophisticated metalcore, a devastating mix of genres!“

Rock Hard (France)

„Their sense for quiet tones and glistening atmospheres peaks in a thunderous final with a lot of Distortion – perfectly produced by guitarist Jonny Renshaw.“

Fuze(Germany)

„They do not only steer the genre into the right direction but rise to even greater heights and claim the crown.“

Time For Metal (Germany)