Das Interview mit den Schweden Scumbag Millionaire zum aktuellen Album Poor And Infamous

Artist: Scumbag Millionaire

Orgin: Göteborg, Sweden

Genre: Action Punk, Punk, Rock ’n‘ Roll, Rock

Label: Suburban Records, Membran (The Orchard)

Link: https://www.facebook.com/ScumbagMillionaire

Bandmember:

Vocals, Guitar – Max Fiasko

Guitar – Max L Rose

Bass – Dennis

Drums – Adde

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

A big Hello to Sweden,

The band Scumbag Millionaire does not exist since long time. Your debut album Speed was released two years ago. How did you join and decided to make music together?

Scumbag Millionaire:

The band started with Max A and Dennis getting together to jam some riffs just for fun. After a couple of song ideas and beers they felt it was time to create a band. Later on Adde and Max L joined and the rest is history. We are all big fans of raw, fast, loud and dirty rock and punk music so that we decided to make music together wasn´t that hard.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

Your style is wide-spreaded and is influenced by Action Punk, Punk, Rock’n’Roll and Rock. The result is some kind of Punk’n’Roll. Why do you stand on such a wide base and did not place yourself in a niche to the other bands?

Scumbag Millionaire:

It’s more fun outside of the box where you can swim upstream.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

You can’t deny the Punk roots, but I personally think that you have upgraded the simple structures of Punk tremendously. So how do you do the songwriting? Do you have ideas, where at a later point of time you consider them to be too dull and throw them in the bin?

Scumbag Millionaire:

We all contribute to the songwriting in some way or another. It usually starts off with riffs created by Dennis or Max A. Then we all rehearse and try different ways before we either keep it or throw it in the bin.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

So, let’s come to Poor And Infamous. The artwork is really Old School and fits to the Street Rock. Nevertheless, I would have expected something more differentiating. How did you develop the artwork, and what is the message to the potential buyer?

Scumbag Millionaire:

We just wanted to go for a band picture on the cover. And then we thought why not spray paint the album title aswell? There is no thought out message but I guess it could be what you see is what you get.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

Just as for the debut album you are still signed with Suburban Records. You will certainly want to maintain this constant for years to come, will you?

Scumbag Millionaire:

Working with Suburban Records has been great since the start. They did a great job with our debut album Speed and I bet they’ll do an even better job this time so there’s really no reason for us to be thinking about other record labels.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

Can you please tell us in a short track-by-track the stories and emotions behind the songs of Poor And Infamous?

Scumbag Millionaire:

Demi-God – Godlike album opener with a sing-along-chorus.

Inferno – A future rock classic.

Ain’t No Doubt – The lyrics on this one is about an European city, can you guess wich one? The 7” single artwork might give you a clue.

You Had It Coming – A groovy tune that turned out great with some additional female vocals by Jennifer Israelsson (Hot Breath) and Elin Larsson (Blues Pills).

Chasing Dawn – This is a song for the party when it’s about to die.

Put a Price on My Soul – A song about the time we nearly lost our souls to the devil.

Desperado – Our wild west anthem.

Subterranean Twist – The first mid-tempo track we wrote for the album. Perfect tune for dancing with demons.

Highway Blues – This track is about when you wanna hit the road and go on tour.

Trouble City – Oh man! If we had a nickel for everytime we’ve been to that place.

Dead Man’s Hand – Life in words of gambling.

One for the Road – The track you keep with you until next time you listen to Poor and Infamous.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

In 2020 whole Europe and also other continents are being networked very well. Anyhow what are your feelings when you see an article about you or your music in a foreign magazine or you get some messages from foreign fans?

Scumbag Millionaire:

It always feels great to get feedback from fans. It doesn’t matter if it’s from your neighbour or someone far away.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

The Corona pandemic still rules the world. Sweden went on some different path, which was apparently not the worst. Did you still have some limitations during the production? Were there any influences during your works in the studio or during the pressing of the albums?

Scumbag Millionaire:

The production of the album was not all affected by the pandemic. We locked the outside world out as we always do when in the studio.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

What about live shows? Can you do shows with a crowd in your country, or is it difficult? Here in Germany we currently only have some small shows, which take place outdoor with a high security level.

Scumbag Millionaire:

At the moment the restriction is down to fifty people attending shows including staff and security so you can say it’s a little bit difficult. Just like everyone else we just want all this to be over so we can go back to touring as we used to.

Time For Metal / Rene W.:

Frankly speaking, first I thought „what’s coming to me again with this band?“, but after the first listen I was positively surprised, and I am glad, having this interview with you. In my interviews the last word is with the band, and you may reach out directly to your fans and the readers of Time For Metal. I wish you all the best for the future and stay healthy!

Scumbag Millionaire:

Thank you for reading! Hope to see you all on the road real soon. And don’t forget to listen to Poor and Infamous, NOW!