Exploring Birdsong: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video „Bear The Weight“

Das britische Prog-Trio Exploring Birdsong legt mit Bear The Weight eine neue Single, samt Musikvideo, vor. Der Song ist die zweite Auskopplung aus der kommenden EP Dancing In The Face Of Danger, die am 24. März über Long Branch Records erscheint.

Seht hier das Video zu Bear The Weight:

Exploring Birdsong über Bear The Weight:

„Bear The Weight has gone through a few different structure changes since we first formed the skeleton for the song back in 2019, but contains one of our collective favourite choruses. Lyrically it is one of the conceptual on the record; it is written from the perspective of one of thousands of workers, working on a building / structure of massive scale against their will. They are merely a number, and the only thing to relieve them of their duties is death – however they know they will only be replaced by someone else, so to prevent someone going through what they have experienced, they continue. ‘We bear the weight, to defend the man who would fall in your place’.“

Mit einer wunderschönen Mischung aus sensiblem Pop, zartem Spiel, Experimentierfreude und Schwere meldet, sich das klaviergeführte, gitarrenlose Trio Exploring Birdsong am 24. März mit seiner neuen EP Dancing In The Face Of Danger zurück.

Ihr hochgelobtes Debüt The Thing With Feathers, eine Konzept-EP die auf dem Seamus Heaney-Gedicht Bye Child und der Geschichte von Kevin Halfpenny basiert, einem der bizarrsten Fälle von Kindesmisshandlung, die jemals aufgezeichnet wurde, zog in 2019 die Aufmerksamkeit der britischen Presse (Prog Magazine, Kerrang! Magazine, Classic Rock Magazine) auf sich und wurde im gleichen Jahr für zwei Progressive Music Awards nominiert.

Dancing In The Face Of Danger, aufgenommen und abgemischt in den Northstone Studios in Bridgend, UK, baut auf dem musikalischen Gerüst des Vorgängers auf. Die fünf neuen Tracks der EP sind organisch gewachsen; Synthesizer und Live-Streicher fügen dem vom Klavier getragenen Kern Textur und Schwere hinzu. Obwohl ursprünglich nicht als Konzept EP geplant, beschreibt jeder einzelne Titel der EP lyrisch nun „seine ganz eigene Geschichte“.

D-EP – Dancing In The Face Of Danger

1. Pyre

2. The Way Down

3. Bear The Weight

4. Ever The Optimist

5. No Longer We Lie

Exploring Birdsong gaben vor kurzem beim Euroblast Festival (Köln, DE) ihr Europadebüt. Es war ihr erster Live-Auftritt seit der 2021er UK-Headline Tour und nach erfolgreichen Support-Touren mit Bands wie Sleep Token oder Thank You Scientist.

Line Up:

Lynsey Ward – Gesang, Piano

Jonny Knight – Bass, Synthesizer

Matt Harrison – Schlagzeug, Percussion

