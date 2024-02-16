Exploring Birdsong: veröffentlichen neue Single „The Collapse“

Eine wunderbar kuriose Mischung aus Popsensibilität, Feinfühligkeit, Experimentierfreude und Härte. Das klaviergeführte, gitarrenlose Trio Exploring Birdsong bahnt sich mit seiner neuesten Single The Collapse seinen eigenen musikalischen Weg. Die Single folgt auf die zweite EP der Band, Dancing In The Face Of Danger (März 2023, Long Branch Records), die weltweit begeisterte Kritiken erhielt.

Selten sind neue Gruppen so spannend, talentiert und einzigartig wie Exploring Birdsong. Mit ihrer Mischung aus Pop, progressivem Rock und genreübergreifender Schönheit ist die Band größtenteils nicht einzuordnen, weckt aber Erinnerungen an Kate Bush, Sleep Token, Everything Everything oder Karnivool.

Selten hört man auch eine so fesselnde Stimme wie die von Frontfrau Lynsey Ward. Kraftvoll, kontrolliert und unheimlich zärtlich – Lynseys Gesang macht Exploring Birdsong zu einer Band, die man über die Veröffentlichung ihrer gefeierte EP’s The Thing With Feathers (2019) und Dancing In The Face Of Danger (2023) hinweg im Auge behalten sollte.

Exploring Birdsong über ihre neue Single The Collapse:

“Although in a very different style, The Collapse was originally written way back in 2017 during our time at university. Used as part of our songwriting course, we submitted it almost as a throwaway song, and as a result, didn’t resurface again until mid 2023. When we went back and re-listened, time had given us fresh ears, and allowed us to rework and really bring out the potential in what is now a song we’re super proud of. The song used to be centred around just piano and a solo vocal. For it to have blossomed into something so wildly differing in texture is really really cool for us.

It fits nicely into what feels like a transitional period for us as a band. Whilst we work on material for our debut full length, we also want to give time and attention to songs that we’ve either reworked or written in past, that otherwise wouldn’t have a home because they don’t quite fit the mould of the direction we’re heading in. The Collapse is one of those songs – it’s nice to give it it’s own piece of the limelight.”

Exploring Birdsong begeisterten mit ihren beiden EP’s die Fachpresse (Prog Magazine, Kerrang! Magazine, Classic Rock Magazine) und wurden für zwei Progressive Music Awards nominiert. Nach erfolgreichen Support-Touren mit Bands wie Sleep Token oder Thank You Scientist, war die junge Formation zuletzt als Special Guest bei Katatonia zu Gast.

Line Up:

Lynsey Ward – Gesang, Piano

Jonny Knight – Bass, Synthesizer

Matt Harrison – Schlagzeug, Percussion

