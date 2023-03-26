Exploring Birdsong: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video „No Longer We Lie“

Das britische Prog-Trio Exploring Birdsong legt mit No Longer We Lie eine neue Single, samt Musikvideo, vor. Der Song ist die finale Single-Auskopplung aus der lang ersehnten EP Dancing In The Face Of Danger, die am Freitag als LP, CD, Stream und Download über Long Branch Records erschienen ist.

„No Longer We Lie probably encapsulates the over arcing themes of the new EP the strongest, and as a composition, is one of the songs we’re proudest of“, erzählen Exploring Birdsong. „The chorus took us the most time to figure out of anything else on the record, but we feel it paid off; it’s one of the least conventional choruses we’ve written but we wanted it to represent the chaos shown in the lyrics throughout the song. ‘We will make them feel hell now’.“

Seht hier das Video zu No Longer We Lie:

Weitere Infos zur Band und zur neuen EP Dancing In The Face Of Danger könnt ihr hier nachlesen: