Galactic Empire: kündigen neues Album „Cinemetal“ für den 24.10. über Pure Noise Records an

Galactic Empire, die beliebteste Metal-Band der Galaxie, hat ihr neues Album Cinemetal angekündigt, das am 24. Oktober über Pure Noise Records erscheinen wird. Bei dieser bevorstehenden Veröffentlichung begibt sich die Band auf eine Reise in andere Universen und verleiht bekannten Filmmelodien aus beliebten Franchises wie Harry Potter, Back To The Future, Lord Of The Rings, Batman, Avengers und mehr ihren charakteristischen Metal-Twist. Fans können die erste Single und das Musikvideo zu Superman hier ansehen:

„Puny citizens of Earth, we have once again returned to sonically annihilate all in our presence with the fourth full-length studio album by the mighty Galactic Empire, Cinemetal„, teilt Lord Sihk mit. „After three albums of tribute to the mighty Sith Lord John Williams, we realized we had run out of Star Wars music and felt like a change was in order. There are many other iconic themes from Earth’s film history that we have yet to explore, and it felt prudent to pay homage to some of the most notable ones. Behold the ultimate power of the Dark Side with Cinemetal and together we can rule the galaxy!”

Grant McFarland und Carson Slovak, Sith Overlords bei Galactic Empire und Mitbesitzer/Produzenten bei Atrium Audio, ergänzen: „For years, we have been wanting to explore more musical material outside of the Star Wars universe. There are so many great film scores out there that stand the test of time. We decided to dig into a small handful of some of what we think are the most memorable and iconic themes from major blockbuster motion pictures from the last 50 years. We worked tirelessly on this album and without a doubt it is the most densely layered, complex arrangement that we have ever tackled. There were a lot of challenges to overcome because of this, but the result is immensely satisfying and we couldn’t be more proud of it.“

Cinemetal – Trackliste:

1. Superman

2. Avengers

3. Back To The Future

4. Batman

5. ET

6. Indiana Jones

7. Godzilla

8. Harry Potter

9. Jurassic Park

10. Lord Of The Rings

11. Terminator

12. Pirates Of The Caribbean

Galactic Empire ist die führende instrumentale Heavy Metal Tribute-Band, die sich dem Werk von John Williams und dem Star–Wars-Universum widmet. Ihr erstes Musikvideo wurde zu einem viralen Hit, begleitet von nationaler Presseberichterstattung, unter anderem durch das Huffington Post, Guitar World, Entertainment Weekly und MSNBC. Zudem traten sie live im Fernsehen auf E! Entertainment während der Berichterstattung zu den Academy Awards 2016.

Die Band veröffentlichte zwei Studioalben bei Rise Records, bevor sie zu Pure Noise Records wechselte und ihr neuestes Album Special Edition herausbrachte. Sie tourten ausgiebig und waren Headliner bei zahlreichen nationalen und internationalen Tourneen, darunter in Kanada, Europa, Japan und Australien. Außerdem traten sie bei großen Festivals, Comic-Cons, Sportveranstaltungen auf und unterstützten Arena-Acts wie Ozzy Osbourne und Babymetal.

