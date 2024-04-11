Illdisposed: gehen auf Europatournee mit Defacing God als Support

Die dänischen Death-Metal-Veteranen Illdisposed gehen im September 2024 auf Europatournee, nachdem sie ihr 16. Studioalbum In Chambers Of Sonic Disgust veröffentlicht haben, das im Sommer 2024 über Massacre Records erscheinen wird.

Die Band hat in den letzten Jahren viel durchgemacht, u.a. Änderungen in der Besetzung aufgrund von Krankheiten in den eigenen Reihen, und sie haben die letzten paar Jahre damit verbracht, ihre Herangehensweise zu verfeinern und ein Album aufzunehmen, das sicher allen älteren Fans gefallen wird, aber auch ein noch größeres, neues Publikum mit ihrem mitreißenden Ansatz des Genres anziehen wird.

Jakob Batten (Gitarren) kommentiert: „It has been five years since Illdisposed relesaed our last album Reveal Your Soul For The Dead. This summer we will be ready with our 16th studio album In Chambers Of Sonic Disgust. It is the most ambitious and creative Illdisposed album to date, revealing a band that has been going through several crises the past five years. Beginning with the Covid-19 pandemic and all the impact it had on the music industry – leading up to illness of the worst possible character within the band. It is an honest album full of anger and frustration. Crisis and struggle transcribed to music. Come and listen to the new songs live, along with a bunch of classic Illdisposed hits, of course.“

Als Special Guest auf der Tour wird die aufstrebende dänische Black/Death-Band Defacing God zu sehen sein, die seit kurzem mit Jakob Batten von Illdisposed einen neuen Leadgitarristen hat. Zwei weitere Support-Acts werden zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt hinzugefügt.

Illdisposed – Tourdaten 2024:

Special Guest: Defacing God

12.09: DK – Train, Århus

13.09: tba

14.09: tba

15.09: DE – Hellraiser, Leipzig

17.09: CZ – Rock Café, Prague

18.09: AT – Viper Club, Vienna

19.09: DE – Backstage, Munich

20.09: DE – Café Central, Weinheim

21.09: tba

22.09: BE – DVG Club, Kortrijk

24.09: BE – tba

25.09: NL – Podium Duycker, Hoofddorp

26.09: DE – tba

27.09: DE – Logo, Hamburg

28.09: DK – Tøjhuset, Fredericia

