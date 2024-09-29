Lifesick: veröffentlichen „Loved By None, Hated By All“ am 01.11. auf Metal Blade Records

Die dänischen Death Metal/Metallic Hardcore-Goliaths Lifesick werden am 1. November ihr erdrückendes Album Loved By None, Hated By All über Metal Blade Records herausbringen.

Lifesick präsentieren brutale und brutal ehrliche Songs mit Texten, die von der turbulenten Natur des Lebens inspiriert sind. Musikalisch beeinflusst vom schwedischen Death Metal, kreiert die Band mit ihrer authentischen und explosiven Mischung aus krachenden Sounds und modernen Breakdowns einen kompromisslosen Sound und eine Vision.

„Sometimes it feels like the more you give, the more they take“, kommentiert die Band diesen pessimistischen Titel. „Over the last couple of years, we’ve given our all, but we’ve been knocked down time after time. That’s what inspired this title and it resonates with most of the songs on the album. It fits perfectly with Lifesick‚s theme, which is and always will be about the roughness of living in today’s world. Lifesick exists as it does because of the world as it is.“

Seht euch das Video zur neuen Single Legacy Of Misery hier an:

Wie bei den vorherigen Platten wurde die LP von Jacob Bredahl auf seiner Dead Rat Anlage aufgenommen. Diesmal ging Bredahls Rolle über die der Techniker hinaus und half, das neue Material zu formen und zu überarbeiten, bevor er an einem einzigen Regler drehte. „He came down to our rehearsal room where we played all the songs for him live, so he could add his touch to each song or edit stuff that we might have been a little blind to from playing the songs too much. This was the first time we did this, and it was very effective. It is definitely not the last time we will do it.“

Dennoch wurde die Verantwortung für die Umsetzung der monomanischen Dynamik von Lifesick in ein ausgefeilteres und eindringlicheres Klangbild mehr als üblich geteilt. Das Abmischen wurde Taylor Young von The Pit überlassen, „to give it a different touch or nuance from our previous releases,“ während die Tracks dem Noise-Kollektiv John Cxnnor zugewiesen wurden, „to enhance the album with sound design and samples throughout every song, to better unify the album. We provided them with all the songs, along with keywords about the lyrical themes and the album artwork. With this information, they created unique dark industrial samples that perfectly fit the songs and our vision for the album.“

Die Ergebnisse klingen laut und deutlich aus diesem turbulenten Meisterwerk von düsterer Aggro-Schönheit. Im Vorfeld der Veröffentlichung des Albums veröffentlichen Lifesick diesen Mittwoch die erste Single Legacy Of Misery. Die Band erklärt: „This is an anthem for all of you who have been beaten down by the system and let down by everyone around you, but have found solace in this brotherhood of outcasts. This song is the grooviest on the album, featuring a catchy sing-along chorus. Additionally, it features guest vocals from our good friend Andreas Bjulver from Cabal.“

Loved By None, Hated By All – Tracklisting:

1. Death Wish

2. Peace Through Superior Firepower

3. Double Cross

4. Hollow Treats

5. Legacy Of Misery (Feat. Andreas Bjulver, Cabal)

6. Poems For My Funeral

7. Liquid Courage

8. Loved By None

9. The Mourning March

10. Straight Jacket

Loved By None, Hated By All wird als Jewel Case CD (EU + USA) und digital sowie als Vinyl in den folgenden Farbvarianten erhältlich sein:

– Crimson Red Marbled (USA + EU)

– Dark Charcoal Marbled (EU – Ltd. 300)

– Clear Black Dust Splatter (EU – Ltd. 200)

Pre-Order at: metalblade.com/lifesick

Lifesicks Legacy Of Misery hier ansehen/streamen: https://www.metalblade.com/lifesick/

Lifesick wurden 2015 in Fredericia, Dänemark, gegründet. Die Heimatstadt von Lifesick wurde 1650 als riesige Festung gegründet, zu einer Zeit, als das Land ständig von Kriegen heimgesucht und von einem Reich nach dem anderen besiegt wurde. Obwohl das dänische Reich heute zu den friedlichsten und wohlhabendsten Orten der Welt gehört, ist es Lifesick ein Anliegen, uns auf den bitteren Konflikt aufmerksam zu machen, der immer noch in ihren Herzen und Köpfen tobt. Nach drei Alben von zunehmender Wucht und Intensität brachte die Life And Other Lies-EP von 2023 den ernüchternden Death/Metal-Hardcore der Band zu Metal Blade Records, wo sie mit der kaleidoskopischen Wut und eisernen Düsternis von Loved By None, Hated By All erwachsen geworden sind.

Lifesick haben für das neue Jahr Tourneen in Dänemark und Südostasien gebucht, weitere Shows werden in den kommenden Wochen bekannt gegeben.

Lifesick – Loved By None, Hated By All Album Release-Tour

10/12/2024 Walthers Musikcafe – Skanderborg, DK

10/17/2024 Studenterhuset – Aalborg, DK

10/25/2024 Posten – Odense, DK

10/26/2024 Platform K – Horsens, DK

11/08/2024 Copenhagen Distillery – Copenhagen, DK * Record Release Show

12/06/2024 Blueprint Livehouse – Bangkok, TH

12/08/2024 Atlantis Bar – Siem Reap, KH

12/09/2024 Cloud Bar Phnom – Penh KH

12/10/2024 Saigon Kick World Music Bar – Ho Chi Min, VN

12/13/2024 The Rockin Jamz Hall – Johor Bahru, MY

12/14/2024 Cafe Lupe – Antipolo, PH

12/15/2024 Unknown 13 Pub – Quezon City, PH

12/18/2024 Tops Commercial Complex – Bacolod, PH

12/19/2024 South Republic Live House – Davao, PH

12/20/2024 Canto Bogchi Joint – Baguio, PH

12/21/2024 GH Building – Tarlag, PH

1/10/2025 Baltoppen – Ballerup, DK

1/17/2025 Sonderborghus – Sonderborg, DK

1/18/2025 Tojhuset – Fredericia, DK

2/07/2025 Headquarters – Aarhus, DK

Lifesick sind:

Simon Shoshan: Gesang

Nicolai Lindegaard: Gitarre

Nikolai Lund: Gitarre

Jeppe Løwe: Schlagzeug

Jeppe Riis Frausing: Bass

Lifesick online:

