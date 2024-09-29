Haliphron: veröffentlichen neue digitale Single/Video „Silent Escape“ vom kommenden Album „Anatomy Of Darkness“

Haliphron kommentieren: „Silent Escape is all about the addiction of painkillers and the struggle to be released of its darkness. The main premise is that the protagonist finds something intriguing and captivating, only to fall victim to its addictive qualities. The addiction will take the form of a zombie-like yet undefinable shape. This shape will emit the only light in the video. Behind the light comes a darkness, like a barrier between the natural healthy light and the unhealthy light of addiction. A barrier that sucks away any hope. The video follows the man’s struggle with addiction and how difficult it ultimately is to be free.“

Seht euch das Video zu Silent Escape hier an:

Die lyrischen Themen von Haliphron sind konsequent mit ihrem fesselnden und kraftvollen Sound verwoben. Für Anatomy of Darkness hat die Band ihre Grenzen weiter hinausgeschoben als je zuvor. Das Album enthält kürzere, gitarren- und rifflastigere Tracks, intensive Leadgitarren-Parts und einen insgesamt aggressiveren Sound. Ein wichtiger Bestandteil ist der abwechslungsreiche Gesang, der Grunts, Screams, Growls, Flüstern und sogar cleanen Gesang beinhaltet. Diese Elemente machen Anatomy Of Darkness zu einem lauten, epischen und aggressiven Metal-Album.

Die Band erklärt außerdem das Cover-Artwork des Albums: „The cover artwork symbolizes the essence of darkness. It depicts a figure standing in a wheat field, representing the struggle against addiction. Darkness dissipates into small pieces, transforming into birds of freedom (which displayed on the back cover).“

Haliphron sind:

Marloes Voskuil – Gesang

Ramon Ploeg – Gitarren

Jeroen Wechgelaer – Gitarren

Jessica Otten – Bass

Paul Beltman – Schlagzeug

