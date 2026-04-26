Mortiis: kündigt australische Co-Headliner-Tour „Southern Ritual“ mit Nytt Land an

Mortiis kündigt eine Co-Headliner-Tour durch Australien an. Bei dieser Tournee wird der legendäre norwegische Künstler von seinen Labelkollegen Nytt Land begleitet.
Mortiis kommentiert: „It’s the return of demons, parasites and smelly witches!“, schwärmt der legendäre norwegische Musiker. „Can’t wait to go back to Australia. Always a killer time there. See you soon!“
Nytt Land werden im Rahmen ihrer Tournee ihr aktuelles Album Aba Khan präsentieren, das am 20. Februar 2026 erschienen ist.
Nytt Land & Mortiis – Southern Ritual 2026
Australian Tour
19 Nov 2026 Sydney (AU) Factory Floor
20 Nov 2026 Brisbane (AU) Crowbar
21 Nov 2026 Melbourne (AU) Croxton
22 Nov 2026 Adelaide (AU) Ed Castle
Tickets: hier
Mortiis online:
www.facebook.com/officialmortiis
www.instagram.com/mortiisofficial