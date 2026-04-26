Mortiis: kündigt australische Co-Headliner-Tour „Southern Ritual“ mit Nytt Land an

Mortiis kündigt eine Co-Headliner-Tour durch Australien an. Bei dieser Tournee wird der legendäre norwegische Künstler von seinen Labelkollegen Nytt Land begleitet.

Mortiis kommentiert: „It’s the return of demons, parasites and smelly witches!“, schwärmt der legendäre norwegische Musiker. „Can’t wait to go back to Australia. Always a killer time there. See you soon!“

Nytt Land werden im Rahmen ihrer Tournee ihr aktuelles Album Aba Khan präsentieren, das am 20. Februar 2026 erschienen ist.

Nytt Land & Mortiis – Southern Ritual 2026

Australian Tour

19 Nov 2026 Sydney (AU) Factory Floor

20 Nov 2026 Brisbane (AU) Crowbar

21 Nov 2026 Melbourne (AU) Croxton

22 Nov 2026 Adelaide (AU) Ed Castle

Tickets: hier

Mortiis online:

www.facebook.com/officialmortiis

www.instagram.com/mortiisofficial