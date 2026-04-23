Mortiis: neues Musikvideo zu „Violent Silence“ ist jetzt erschienen

Mortiis präsentiert das erzählerische und visuell beeindruckende Musikvideo Violent Silence, das die Geschichte des vorherigen Clips Ghosts Of Europa fortsetzt. Es ist die nächste Single-Auskopplung aus dem kommenden Album Ghosts Of Europa des legendären norwegischen Künstlers.

Mortiis kommentiert: „Lyrically, Violent Silence came into being as an apology to my wife“, gibt der Norweger reumütig zu.„I had done something stupid again, and she was really upset. I was trying to apologise in a text message – a really long one. The lyrics for Violent Silence took a lot of inspiration from those words and that moment. As time goes by and having lived with this song for quite a while now, it gets harder for me to listen to those words. The gut-wrenching sensation of guilt never goes away fully. Musically, it was a very inspiring song to work on – especially with all those crazy fuzz and echo guitars that built up this song towards the end.“

Ghosts Of Europa erscheint am 26. Juni 2026 über Prophecy Productions. Mehr Informationen findet ihr hier:

Mortiis – Besetzung:

Håvard „Mortiis“ Ellefsen – Gesang, Keyboards, Vocoder, Bassgitarre, Programmierung

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