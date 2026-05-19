Saint Agnes: veröffentlichen neue Single „Get Them Out“ inklusive Video als Hommage an Nine Inch Nails

Die Londoner Band Saint Agnes läutet die Veröffentlichung ihres Albums Your God Fearing Days Are About To Begin, das am 29. Mai über Spinefarm erscheint – mit der feurigen neuen Single Get Them Out ein.

Das Visualizer-Video ist eine direkte Hommage an den Clip zu March Of The Pigs von Nine Inch Nails – hier ansehen:

Frontfrau Kitty A. Austen erklärt: „I wrote Get Them Out for a friend who would listen to the bullying and the antagonistic voice in his head and believe it. I wanted him to see himself the way I do, as a beautiful person, and to treat himself better. This is my favourite riff on the record, it’s a constant, revving build-up of tension, like an agitated, mental state that allows for no comfort or resolution. This was the first song that Jim Pinder (Sleep Token, Bring Me The Horizon) mixed from the record, and it set the blueprint: crushing, spitty industrial balanced with expansive, melancholic beauty.“

„We had an hour to spare at the end of filming for another song so we decided to do a one take, live rendition of Get Them Out as an homage to our favourite music video of all time. no edits, one shot, make-up artist cameo and all. I’m sure people will hate us for it.“ – Kitty

Mehr Informationen zum kommenden Album Your God Fearing Days Are About To Begin findet ihr hier:

Bevor Saint Agnes Anfang Juli zum 2000 Trees Festival zurückkehren, absolvieren sie im Mai zwei gemeinsame Auftritte mit Alt Blk Era. Im Juni folgen dann mehrere Gastauftritte im Vorprogramm von Black Veil Brides, die die Band sowohl durch Großbritannien als auch durch Kontinentaleuropa führen werden.

Saint Agnes online:

https://www.facebook.com/wearesaintagnes

https://www.instagram.com/wearesaintagnes/