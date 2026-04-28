Oh Hiroshima: veröffentlichen neue Single „Meridian“ vom kommenden Album

Das schwedische Post-Rock-Duo Oh Hiroshima hat seine eindringliche neue Single Meridian veröffentlicht, einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf ihr kommendes Album And the Dead Tree Gives No Shelter, das am 5. Juni über Pelagic Records erscheint. Parallel dazu bestätigte die Band eine Europatournee im Herbst, um das neue Album gebührend zu feiern.

Das Video zu Meridian gibt es hier zu sehen:

Über den Song sagt die Band: „We pulled a lot from our post-rock roots for this track while still retaining the intensity of our more recent work. To us, it feels like a distillation of our journey as a band, where our past and present collide.“

Auf And The Dead Tree Gives No Shelter verfeinern Oh Hiroshima ihr charakteristisches Zusammenspiel von Zurückhaltung und Entfesselung weiter, indem zarte, schimmernde Gitarrenklänge allmählich in gewaltige Crescendi übergehen. Durchdrungen von existenzieller Schwere und einem Gefühl moderner Desillusionierung, zeichnet das Album einen Weg durch Verzweiflung und Sinn nach, getragen von einer unterschwelligen, stillen Widerstandsfähigkeit.

Oh Hiroshima haben sich einen Namen gemacht, indem sie Introspektion in gewaltige, filmische Klangwelten verwandeln. Die schwedische Band hat den Großteil des letzten Jahrzehnts damit verbracht, eine musikalische Sprache zu verfeinern, die Zerbrechlichkeit und überwältigende emotionale Kraft in Einklang bringt. Ihre Musik bewegt sich im Spannungsfeld von Atmosphäre, Melodie und allmählich ansteigender Intensität, wo sich leise Klangtexturen geduldig zu gewaltigen Klangwellen entwickeln. Mit jeder Veröffentlichung hat die Gruppe ihre Identität als eine der eindringlichsten und emotional berührendsten Stimmen des Genres gefestigt.

And The Dead Tree Gives No Shelter setzt Oh Hiroshimas Bestreben fort, die Balance zwischen Verletzlichkeit und Stärke zu perfektionieren. Im Kern ihres Sounds liegt ein subtiles Zusammenspiel von Zurückhaltung und Entfesselung. Ihre Kompositionen bauen Spannung behutsam auf und lassen jede Ebene organisch entfalten: Klingende Gitarren, ferne Hallräume und minimalistische, scheinbar schwebende Rhythmen bilden einen Kontrast zu der gewaltigen Kraft, die sie entfesseln können. Ob gewaltig oder still – Oh Hiroshima schaffen ein Gefühl von Offenheit und emotionaler Vieldeutigkeit und ermöglichen es den Zuhörern, sich in die Klanglandschaft einzufinden, während die Musik langsam anschwillt.

Die Band kommentiert ihr Album wie folgt: „The album title And The Dead Tree Gives No Shelter is taken from T. S. Eliot’s epic poem The Waste Land. For this album, the dead tree works as a metaphor for ways of living that drain the world of meaning and offer no real way of navigating the hardships of life. We are living in a time when it has become harder and harder to imagine a bright future. This leaves many of us with a deep sense of hopelessness that easily breeds cynicism and apathy. In that state it becomes easy to shut the world out and give up any attempts at meaningful interaction with the world around us. A destructive cycle follows, as this leaves us with no way of sheltering ourselves from our initial despair at the state of things. But these songs also aim to paint something meaningful and hopeful. A form of idealisation not rooted in naivety but in realism, because we need ideals to gather enough strength to leave the shelterless dead trees of our lives behind.“

And The Dead Tree Gives No Shelter – Trackliste:

Servant Of All Meridian Angelos Skeleton Key Tree Of Life Broken Sunlight Ivory Tower Exit Cloud

Oh Hiroshima beweisen immer wieder ein wachsendes Selbstvertrauen beim Ausloten der Grenzen ihres Sounds. Unterstützt von besonderen Gästen, einer Vielzahl an Instrumenten und einem wachsenden Spektrum an experimentellen Klängen, entfaltet And The Dead Tree Gives No Shelter die einzigartige emotionale Landschaft von Oh Hiroshima. Jede Komposition ist eine fesselnde Reise, die zum Nachdenken anregt und gleichzeitig Befreiung schenkt. Jedes Motiv, jede Entscheidung und jede Nuance trägt zu den wechselnden Klanglandschaften bei, die sich allmählich zu leuchtender Intensität entfalten. Durch die Verschmelzung von Harmonien, einer immersiven Produktion und einem tiefen intuitiven Gespür für Rhythmus haben Oh Hiroshima ein Album geschaffen, das von Intimität durchdrungen und zugleich umfassend spürbar ist.

„We tracked the foundation of the record (drums, bass and electric guitars) at Studio Gröndahl with Karl Daniel Lidén (Swarm Of The Sun), who has worked with many really good bands before, he took great care in the drum setup and recording, and we’re especially happy with how that turned out, adds vocalist Jakob Hemström. The rest of the album was recorded in Örebro by me and my brother, with a little help from some friends of the band. Production-wise this is our most ambitious record by far because of the number of instruments and musicians that contributed. Ten additional musicians were involved this time around. Magnus Lindberg mixed and mastered the album. It’s the third time in a row. He’s great to work with, has a great résumé, and always delivers quality work.“

Erlebt die Band live an den folgenden Terminen und beim Pelagic Fest im August. Weitere Termine werden in Kürze bekannt gegeben.

Oh Hiroshima – And the Dead Tree Gives No Shelter Tour Part I 2026

May 22 – Jaz – Rostock (DE)

May 23 – Wave-Gotik-Treffen – Leipzig (DE)

May 24 – Speicher – Husum (DE)

Jul 31 – Fekete Zaj (HU)

Aug 29 – Pelagic Fest (NL)

Sep 09 – Gothenburg, Monument (SE)

Oct 15 – Warsaw, Potok (PL)

Oct 16 – Poznan, Pod Minoga (PL)

Oct 17 – Chorzow, Lesniczowka (PL)

Oct 18 – Budapest, Turbina (HU)

Oct 19 – Vienna, Viper Room (AT)

Oct 20 – Prague, Strahov 007 (CZ) *

Oct 21 – Mainz, Club Schon Schon (DE) *

Oct 22 – Waregem, CC De Shakel (BE) *

Oct 23 – Paris, Petit Bain (FR) *

Oct 24 – Haarlem, Patronaat (NL) *

Oct 25 – Hamburg, MS Stubnitz (DE) *

*w/ Barrens

Tickets gibt es hier.

Oh Hiroshima sind:

Jakob Hemström – Gitarre, Bass und Gesang

Oskar Nilsson – Schlagzeug und Percussion

Oh Hiroshima online:

https://www.facebook.com/ohhiroshima/

https://www.instagram.com/ohhiroshima/