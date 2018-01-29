Die Bay Area Thrash-Giganten TESTAMENT haben heute fünf ihrer Klassikeralben über Nuclear Blast neu veröffentlicht. Die Alben sowie das dazugehörige Merchandise kann hier bestellt werden: http://nblast.de/TestamentRereleasesNB

Die Re-Issues bestehen aus:

»Live At The Fillmore« (1995)

»Demonic« (1997)

»The Gathering« (1999) (remastered by Andy Sneap)

»First Strike Still Deadly« (2001)

»Live At Eindhoven ’87« (2009)

Gitarrist Eric Peterson kommentiert: „I’m super stoked that Nuclear Blast, „the best metal label on earth“, is re-releasing the re-birth of TESTAMENT era featuring »Demonic« & »The Gathering« these two albums brought us back to life with ultra heavy and unrelenting fury and melody. Also ’87’s live classic in full »Live In Eindhoven« and re-recordings of our classics »First Strike Still Deadly«. These classic records feature revamped art to boot that are unapologetic to their themes as they were.“

Sänger Chuck Billy fügt hinzu: „I am more than excited to have Nuclear Blast re release part of our catalogue that has been in need of a good home. Nuclear Blast has taken these albums in and will help TESTAMENT bring something killer to our fans.“

Alle der fünf Neuauflagen kommen mit fetten neuen Artworks von Marcello Vasco (SLAYER, KREATOR, HATEBREED) sowohl als Digipack CD als auch auf schwarzem Vinyl; »Demonic«, »The Gathering« und »First Strike Still Deadly« kommen außerdem auch auf silbernem Vinyl ( exklusiv beim Nuclear Blast Mailorder! )

TESTAMENT LIVE

+ ANNIHILATOR

+ DEATH ANGEL

01.12. I Milan – Live Club

02.12. CH Fribourg – Fri-Son

03.12. F Toulouse – Bikini

04.12. E Madrid – La Riviera

06.12. F Lyon – Transbordeur

07.12. F Nantes – Stereolux

08.12. F Paris – Bataclan

09.12. D Oberhausen – Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

10.12. NL Haarlem – Patronaat *SOLD OUT*

* = no ANNIHILATOR

