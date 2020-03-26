Trivium – new record is ready to go a conversation with Cory Beaulieu (English Version)

Artist: Trivium

Origin: Orlando, Florida

Genre: Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal. Metalcore

Label: Roadrunner Records

Link: https://www.trivium.org/wtdms?ref=https://www.google.de/ und https://www.facebook.com/Trivium

Band Members:

Vocals, Guitar – Matthew Heafy

Guitar, Vocals – Corey Beaulieu

Bass, Vocals – Paolo Gregoletto

Drums – Alex Bent

Trivium have a new album ready for release April 20th. The 1st single is released February 27th. Reason enough for a chat with Cory Beaulieu regarding, new record and tour plans. We made the interview without the Corona pandemic topic.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

Hello Corey,

it is very nice that you take a little time for the interview. How are you?

Trivium / Corey:

Hello Jürgen,

Thanks, I am pretty good.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

The song Catastrophist was released on 02/27/2020. The video shows a person desperately trying to free himself while Trivium relax and watch TV. What was the inspiration for the video?

Trivium / Corey:

This time around we just let the director Ryan Mackfall listen to the song and have the music inspire him for a video treatment. What I take away from the video is people in life have to overcome situations and obstacles and eventually you can choose to keep fighting and moving forward or just join and become the thing you’ve been fighting to get away from. We love though hearing all the different interpretations fans have with our music and how it connects with them.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

The lyrics are about how we can save us from ourselves. This applies to many other topics such as climate, environment, etc. Is this a clear message to all listeners, that the power is in their hands?

Trivium / Corey:

It’s in people’s hands to change what they can, but a lot of our issues began before we were even born, and some might not be possible to solve in a lifetime. The song, Catastrophist, also deals with disaster capitalism with you see people trying to profit off a bad situation. You see it right now with the virus people buying up hand sanitizer, toilet paper, Lysol cleaning supplies in mass amounts and price gouging and selling them online to make a profit off people who need supplies to help stop the spread.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

When I read the title Catastrophist, I expected a very angry song, e.g. similar Down from Sky. What can we expect on What The Dead Men Say?

Trivium / Corey:

Like the previous record The Sin and The Sentence it captures everything that people want and expect from Trivium. It’s got a good balance of the heavy fast stuff to some more straight forward simpler songs, but regardless, we want everything to be as catchy as possible and fun to listen to. I think fans are really going to like this record and a lot of the songs will become fan favorites by the time we get back to being able to tour.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

The release day is 04/24/2020 – can you imagine a worldwide streamed show?

Trivium / Corey:

We have been throwing around the idea about doing some stream stuff for record release since we weren’t gonna be on the road when the record dropped anyways. Now, with so many artists going the stream show route to entertain fans while be stuck at home, we are thinking of a way to make the record release stream something interactive with fans and not just watch us play so we will see when the time comes what it will be.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

Regarding the upcoming USA Tour, Trivium and In Flames played a tour together a couple of years ago. Are there some personal contacts between Trivium and the band from Sweden?

Trivium / Corey:

We’ve toured with In Flames many times over the years, so we go way back with them. Especially the previous lineup since we haven’t played with them in a while, so we haven’t met the new members but yeah In Flames was an early influence on Trivium so it’s always great to share the stage and tour with them.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

Does Trivium have plans for a tour in Europe?

Trivium / Corey:

Yes of course, we have a European tour that’s been in the works for a while but can’t announce it for a few more months but the lineup is pretty fucking awesome. It’s gonna be a big tour so I am excited to get the news out and see all the fans excitement.

Time For Metal / Jürgen:

Thanks a lot for your time and the interview – hope to see you soon live on stage in Germany.

Trivium / Corey:

You are very welcome – thanks for the questions.