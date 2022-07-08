A-Z: veröffentlichen Video zur neuen Single „Trial By Fire“

A-Z, die neue Band der Fates Warning Ikonen Ray Alder und Mark Zonder, hat die zweite Single aus ihrem anstehenden Debütalbum veröffentlicht. Checkt das Video zu Trial By Fire jetzt an:

Die Band kommentiert die neue Single wie folgt: „We always felt that Trial By Fire was going to be a big song for us. Classic arena rock style song, big intro, great groove, memorable chorus, and a classic vocal-oriented ending. All of the elements that made the 70’s and 80’s the greatest era for rock.“

Das selbst betitelte A-Z Debütalbum erscheint am 12. August 2022 über Metal Blade Records.

Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album könnt ihr hier nachlesen: