A-Z: veröffentlichen Musikvideo für den Song „Sometimes“

Die Hard-Rock-Band A-Z hat letzten Mittwoch das 11. und letzte Video für das selbstbetitelte Debütalbum der Band veröffentlicht, und zwar für den Song Sometimes.

Mark Zonder kommentiert das Video und erklärt, wie es zustande kam:

„When we did our 9th video for the debut A-Z album, Run Away, we asked fans to send in clips that we would incorporate into the video. We thought this would be a cool way to see how the fans were interpreting the songs.

One of our fans, Ryan, turned in all kinds of clips that were very well thought out and he put a lot of time and energy into it…Really good stuff.

We became friends and he asked if it was cool to create an entire video for the final video from the album, Sometimes. We said ‚yes!‘ and Ryan came up with a very, very cool concept that really has a lot of cool hidden gems within it. This is not a Spielberg production, but an absolutely impressive video from a dedicated fan.

We really appreciate all of his effort and hard work and we hope our fans enjoy the video as much as the band does.“

Das aktuelle, selbstbetitelte Album von A-Z kann komplett unter metalblade.com/a-z gestreamt werden.

