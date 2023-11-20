Gost: neues Album „Prophecy“ erscheint am 08.03.2024 über Metal Blade Records

Die Slasherwave-Band Gost, die kürzlich bei Metal Blade Records unter Vertrag genommen wurde, wird am 8. März 2024 das donnernde Dreizehn-Track-Album Prophecy veröffentlichen und hat am 16. November das erste Video und die erste Single des Albums veröffentlicht.

Gost existieren in der dunklen Spalte zwischen Black Metal und dem schattenhaftesten Ende der elektronischen Musik. Seit der Veröffentlichung der Radio Macabre-EP Anfang 2013 und dem erbarmungslosen digitalen Albtraum ihres Debütalbums Skull sechs Monate später hat sich der texanische Multiinstrumentalist, Produzent und Kopf der Band, James Lollar, zu einer immer einzigartigeren Kraft in der Musik entwickelt. Weitaus aggressiver und düsterer als der Synthwave, mit dem er oft in Verbindung gebracht wird, ist Gost ein rauer und einzigartiger digitaler Albtraum, der den Hörer direkt in das Herz des Abgrunds führt.

Jetzt kehren Gost mit ihrem sechsten Album Prophecy zurück. Prophecy ist zweifelsohne ihr bisher aufregendstes und gefährlichstes Werk und spiegelt perfekt den Horror und die düsteren Ängste einer Welt wider, die von religiöser und politischer Übervorteilung geplagt ist und deren Fortschritt „in die verdammten 1950er Jahre zurückgeworfen wird“.

„It’s about an imaginative fall of the Western civilization, the biblical end of the world – the rise of Satan and Armageddon,“ sagt Lollar. „In America, there’s been a big rise of scared, reactive Christianity again, and almost like a re-emergence of the Satanic Panic. So it felt like an appropriate time to bring Satan back into things.“

Prophecy wurde während eines Ausbruchs von Kreativität Ende 2022 allein in Texas aufgenommen und ist der perfekte Transportbehälter für solche Dinge. Nach dem experimentellen und melodischeren Valediction von 2019 ist es laut Lollar auch eine Art Rückkehr zu den alten Wurzeln, um den Geist von Gost wieder einzufangen.

„When Valediction came out, Covid hit, and I guess people weren’t so into art while the world was on its knees,“ sagt er. „I also wanted to reconnect with some of my older fans who maybe didn’t feel that album so much. I wanted to go back in time and bring some of the older shit back, some of the older sounds.“

Im Vorfeld der Veröffentlichung von Prophecy haben Gost die erste Single, den Titeltrack des Albums, und das dazugehörige Video (mit dem Intro Judgement) vorgestellt.

Lollar erklärt: „With Prophecy, I wanted to revisit some of the sounds of Possessor. Rather than simply replicate those sounds I expanded upon them. I pushed the saturation and compression to their literal limits, resulting in some of the heaviest sounds I have yet to produce. I wanted to combine some classic EBM elements with my digital metal sound as well. This EBM influence can be heard throughout Prophecy. Horror has been a huge aspect of my sound since day one and that theme is ever present on Prophecy, through ratcheting strings and dreadful choir lines. Prophecy expounds on the slasherwave genre I originally created with Behemoth.“

Seht euch das Video Judgement / Prophecy von Gost an hier an:

Prophecy wird auf CD, LP und in digitaler Form erhältlich sein. Vorbestellmöglichkeiten findet ihr unter: metalblade.com/gost

Prophecy – Tracklisting:

1. Judgment

2. Prophecy

3. Death in Bloom

4. Deceiver

5. Obituary

6. Temple of Tears

7. Decadent Decay

8. Widow Song

9. Golgotha

10. Digital Death

11. Shelter

12. Through the Water

13. Leviathan

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Gost sind derzeit als Support von Katatonia auf der Sky Void Of Stars Tour in Nordamerika unterwegs. Die Termine der laufenden Tour 2023 sowie aktuelle Informationen zu Gost findet ihr hier:

Gost online:

https://gost.live

https://www.facebook.com/gost1980s

https://www.instagram.com/gost1980s