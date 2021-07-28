Aborted: marschieren weiter mit neuem Song „Drag Me To Hell“

Belgiens wahrscheinlich berüchtigtste Death Metal-Kapelle Aborted präsentiert ihre zweite Single Drag Me To Hell aus ihrem kommenden Album ManiaCult, das am 10. September 2021 weltweit über Century Media Records veröffentlicht wird.

Die Band kommentiert: „Alright alright! It’s good old Jack Burton here, and he’s got one thing to say: get ready for the boom stick! We have such sights to show you—or rather sounds to play you—with the next single from ‘ManiaCult,’ “Drag Me to Hell.” Trust me, you’re going to want to click that button and spread it before Wayland comes for YOU!

We also welcome Filip Danielsson of Humanity’s Last Breath to the ‘ManiaCult’ via a killer guest spot. Considering Wayland’s goal is the end of humanity, we’d say Filip’s support is a great harbinger…“

Aborted-Tour:

17/02/2022 De Kreun – Kortrijk, BE

18/02/2022 Dynamo – Eindhoven, NL

19/02/2022 Tivoli Vredenburg – Utrecht, NL

20/02/2022 MS Connexion Complex – Mannheim, DE

22/02/2022 Academy 3 – Manchester, UK

23/02/2022 The Dome – London, UK

24/02/2022 Trabendo – Paris, FR

25/02/2022 John Lennon – Limoges, FR

26/02/2022 Grillen – Colmar, FR

27/02/2022 CCO Villeurbanne – Lyon, FR

01/03/2022 Totem – Pamplona, SP

02/03/2022 Hard Club – Porto, PT

03/03/2022 AO Vivo – Lisbon, PT

04/03/2022 Shoko – Madrid, SP

05/03/2022 Apolo 2 – Barcelona, SP

06/03/2022 Le Rex – Toulouse, FR

07/03/2022 Kiff – Aarau, CH

08/03/2022 Slaughter Club – Milano IT

09/03/2022 Orto Bar – Ljubljana, SL

10/03/2022 Szene – Vienna, AT

11/03/2022 Dürer Kert – Budapest, HU

12/03/2022 Randal Club – Bratislava, SK

13/03/2022 Meet Factory – Prague, CZ

14/03/2022 Feierwerk – Munich

16/03/2022 ZBau – Nuremberg, De

17/03/2022 Kulttempel – Oberhausen, DE

18/03/2022 Béi Chéz Heinz – Hanover, DE

19/03/2022 Voxhall – Aarhus, DK

20/03/2022 Slaktkyrkan – Stockholm, SE

21/03/2022 Valand – Gothenburg, SE

22/03/2022 Bla – Oslo, NO

23/03/2022 Amager Bio – Copenhagen, DK

24/03/2022 Metropool – Enschede, NL

25/03/2022 Gruenspan – Hamburg, DE

26/03/2022 Proxima – Warsaw, PL

27/03/2022 Columbia Theater – Berlin, DE