Against Evil: kündigen neues Album „End Of The Line“ an

Es ist inzwischen fast zwei Jahre her, seitdem Noble John (Schlagzeug), Shasank Venkat (Gitarre), Sravan Chakravarthi (Gitarre und Gesang) und Siri Sri (Bass und Gesang) ihre, spektakulär durch Fans ermöglichte, Europatour antraten. Auf Tour mit Bullet hatten Against Evil 2019 ihr Debütalbum All Hail The King im Gepäck (hier findet ihr unser Review), zu dem es viel positives Feedback gab.

Jetzt kündigen Against Evil ihr neues Album End Of The Line an. Auch eine erneute Europatour planen die Jungs. Diese soll bereits im Oktober oder November dieses Jahres stattfinden, soweit Corona es zulässt. Das neue Album wird musikalisch vergleichbar mit seinem Vorgänger sein, jedoch eine Spur härter in der Gangart.

Im Chat teilte mir Shasank Folgendes mit:

„Hey! Yes we are planning to come back to Europe in October, November this year. But it all depends on the corona situation. So let’s hope for the best! There is no change in the musical direction. It’s the same type of heavy metal you that’s on our previous albums. But there is a slight change in how it sounds…I would say it’s a lot heavier „

Erscheinen wird End Of The Line am 14.05.2021 bei Doc Gator Records.

