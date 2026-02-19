Arch Enemy: stellen neue Sängerin vor und veröffentlichen neue Single “To The Last Breath” mit offiziellem Musikvideo

Die schwedische Extreme-Metal-Band Arch Enemy schlägt ein neues Kapitel in ihrer Karriere auf und präsentiert die erste neue Musik nach ihrem letzten Albumzyklus für Blood Dynasty.

Die neue Single To The Last Breath ist ein Beweis für das Vermächtnis der Band und ein Schritt in Richtung einer neuen, aufregenden Ära von Arch Enemy: To The Last Breath besticht nicht nur durch kraftvolle Musik, sondern ist auch der ersten Song von Arch Enemy, bei dem die neueste Ergänzung der Besetzung – die neue Sängerin Lauren Hart (ex-Once Human) – zu hören ist.

Michael Amott, Gitarrist und Gründer von Arch Enemy, kommentiert:

“Connecting with Lauren has marked an important step in my journey. Working with her was an exceptional experience — her remarkable voice, coupled with her dedication and professionalism, brings a rare level of excellence. I look forward to continuing the collaboration”

Während Fans und Medien gleichermaßen wild darüber spekulierten, wer hinter das Mikrofon treten würde, hüllte sich die Band in Schweigen, während die Vorfreude in der Metal-Community immer weiter zunahm. Jetzt sind Arch Enemy mit voller Kraft zurück und präsentieren ihre neue, mitreißende Hymne To The Last Breath.

Michael Amott fügt hinzu:

“Make no mistake – this song is a reckoning. Musically, it’s unapologetically aligned with my original vision for the band — and I believe longtime fans will recognize that immediately. Lyrically, it’s about seeing through deception and dismantling the illusion of control. It captures that moment when you realize you’ve been fed poison — and you choose to fight back. Once that clarity hits, there’s no retreat. It’s do or die.”

Mit unerschütterlicher Zuversicht behauptet Amott:

“Just when you think it’s over, a new beginning rises. Now it’s time to rage with us – to the very last fucking breath!”

Um dieses neue Kapitel zu feiern und ihre unvergleichliche und unverfälschte Banddynamik zu präsentieren, kündigen Arch Enemy für den Sommer 2026 eine Reihe intimer Clubkonzerte in Europa unter dem Titel Back To The Root Of All Evil an.

9.Jul.26 – Germany – Berlin – Bi Nuu

21.Jul.26 – Denmark – Copenhagen – Pumpehuset

22.Jul.26 – Sweden – Stockholm – Kollektivet Livet

24.Jul.26 – Finland – Helsinki – Tavastia

25.Jul.26 – Estonia – Tallinn – Helitehas

27.Jul.26 – Poland – Krakow – Hype Park

02.Aug.26 – Germany – Cologne – Club Volta

03.Aug.26 – France – Paris – Maroquinerie

05.Aug.26 – Spain – Vitoria – Jimmy Jazz

09.Aug.26 – Netherlands – Utrecht – Tivoli Pandora

10.Aug.26 – England – London – The Underworld

11.Aug.26 – England – Manchester – Rebellion

Arch Enemy Line-Up:

Lauren Hart – Vocals

Michael Amott – Guitars

Joey Concepcion – Guitars

Sharlee D’Angelo – Bass

Daniel Erlandsson – Drums