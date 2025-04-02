Arch Enemy: neues Album „Blood Dynasty“ ist ab sofort erhältlich

Die Wartezeit hat endlich ein Ende: Die schwedischen Extreme Metal-Titanen Arch Enemy geben stolz die Veröffentlichung ihres mit Spannung erwarteten 12. Studioalbums Blood Dynasty bekannt, das ab sofort über Century Media Records erhältlich ist.

Michal Amott äußert sich zur Veröffentlichung von Blood Dynasty: “The moment has arrived—our Blood Dynasty album is finally here! The reactions to the singles have been incredible, and now it’s time for the world to experience its full power. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve created and can’t wait for you all to dive in. So turn it up loud—and hopefully, we’ll see you at a show on tour!”

Unser Redakteur Sebastian U. hat sich für euch die elf Tracks der brandneuen Scheibe von Arch Enemy bereits im Vorab angehört. Hier findet ihr sein Review zu Blood Dynasty:

Arch Enemy sind:

Alissa White-Gluz – Gesang

Michael Amott – Gitarren

Joey Concepcion – Gitarren

Sharlee D’Angelo – Bass

Daniel Erlandsson – Schlagzeug

