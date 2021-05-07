Artillery: veröffentlichen heute neues Album ‚X‘ weltweit und launchen Video zu „In Your Mind“

Am heutigen 7. Mai haben Artillery ihren zehnten Longplayer X via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht. Einen weiteren Eindruck von X könnt ihr durch das Video zum Albumtrack In Your Mind (Regie: Morten S. Madsen / Popshit Film) gewinnen:

X könnt ihr hier komplett anhören: metalblade.com/artillery – und in den nachstehenden Optionen bestellen:

– ltd. digipak-CD (inkl. 2 Bonustracks)- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– blood red / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– viole(n)t blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– blue / red / white melt splatter vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

Das Review unseres Redakteurs Michael E. zum neuen Album X könnt ihr hier nachlesen: