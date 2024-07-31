Black Sun: veröffentlichen Single/Video ‚Rise‘

Nach der ersten Single Slay The Queen und dem zweiten Song Drown In Sin veröffentlichen Black Sun nun die neueste Single und das Video zu Rise. Die Band sagt dazu: “This song is a catchy anthem of empowerment, urging you to rise above the struggles within yourself.”

Die Single ist in Dolby Atmos auf Apple Music und allen Plattformen, die Dolby Atmos unterstützen, verfügbar.

Das neue Album erscheint am 6. September 2024

Black Sun Tracklist:

1. Slay The Queen

2. With Them Devils

3. The Mercenary

4. Drown In Sin

5. Reapers Of The Underworld

6. Awake

7. Stars

8. Rise

9. Revolution Now

10. Man Without A Shadow

