Black Sun: veröffentlichen Album & neues Video ‚With Them Devils‘

Black Sun haben heute ihr selbstbetiteltes Album veröffentlicht. Nino, der Gitarrist und Produzent der Band, sagt dazu: „Almost exactly two years ago, as we embarked on the journey of recording this album, I had no idea what a ride it would be. After a month of working in the studio in Guayaquil, Ecuador, I returned home with Pro Tools sessions that were still very much in progress, leaving me uncertain about how they would ultimately take shape. But as always, when good people with the right attitude come together, magic happens. Slowly but surely, all the pieces began to click into place, and suddenly—kaboom!—we found ourselves listening to one of the best albums I’ve ever had the pleasure of producing.“ Er fügt hinzu, „This album is a testament to friendship, ambition, and, of course, a deep love for melodic, catchy, yet still punchy heavy metal!“

„I am so thankful to have been part of this wonderful journey of finding our musical sound together. This album has been both an exciting and challenging process. I had to step out of my comfort zone, which gave me the opportunity to experiment with ideas and vocal styles I hadn’t tried before. Nino made magic out of every idea we had and truly brought the songs to life. I’m really happy with the album; it’s been great to experience this with friends!“, kommentiert Netta.

Die Band fügt folgendes hinzu: “This album is the result of a band built on the foundations of respect and honesty. It also represents the diverse layers and influences that an international Ecuadorian-Finnish band like Black Sun can draw upon.

While most of us share similar musical tastes and backgrounds, the contributions from new members with varied experience have pushed us to explore new dimensions. Having Netta on vocals allowed us to venture into areas we had always wanted to explore but never had the vocalist to take us there. It’s truly impressive to hear Netta’s versatility throughout these songs.

All in all, this is an album we’re incredibly proud to have made, and we’re excited to finally share it with you. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!”

Nach der Veröffentlichung der Singles Slay The Queen und Drown in Sin, veröffentlichen Black Sun auch ein neues Lyric Video vom neuen Album zu With Them Devils.

“With Them Devils is undeniably the heaviest track on the album“, sagt die Band. „Recording it was an absolute blast, as it came alive during the session, rumbling like a million-ton tank, obliterating everything in its path!”.

Ihr könnt das neue Video hier sehen: