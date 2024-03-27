Black Sun: veröffentlichen neue Single und Video „Slay The Queen“

Die erste Single Slay The Queen, von Black Sun mit neuer Bandbesetzung wurde gestern veröffentlicht. Es ist ein Song, der alle Elemente der Musik von Black Sun mit knackigen Gitarren, starkem Gesang und eingängigen Refrains vereint. Die Sängerin Netta erklärt: “Slay The Queen is a story about time ruling over people’s lives and the wish to stop its reign. In our society, we are forced to obey this chosen, structured perception of time that doesn’t allow us the freedom so often needed to live a life truest to ourselves.”

Über Black Sun:

Black Sun ist eine ecuadorianisch-finnische Melodic Heavy Metal-Band, die ursprünglich in Ecuador von Nicolas Estrada (Schlagzeug), Christopher Grünberg (Gitarre) und Santiago Salem (Bass) gegründet wurde.

Die Band arbeitete bei ihrer letzten Veröffentlichung Silent Enemy mit dem finnischen Produzenten und Gitarristen von Thunderstone, Nino Laurenne (Amorphis, Lost Society, The Rasmus), zusammen und begann, über gemeinsames Musizieren zu sprechen. So kam es, dass Black Sun sich mit Nino zusammenschlossen.

„After working with the guys as their producer, we became really good friends, which finally led me to become a guitarist in the band. Joining Black Sun really got me stoked about playing in a band again, and I can’t wait to hit the stage with Santiago, Nicolas and Christopher. And with Netta on vocals, it’s going to be the biggest kick in the butt!“, sagt Nino.

Neben Nino ist auch die Sängerin Netta Laurenne (Smackbound, Laurenne/Louhimo) als neue Leadsängerin zur Band gestoßen. “Black Sun is a band born and based on friendship. Getting to spend time and play music together is awesome.”, fügt Netta hinzu. So sind Ecuador und Finnland nun verbunden und werden von einer Band repräsentiert, die ihresgleichen sucht. Black Sun ist dabei, ein neues Kapitel zu schreiben, eine Wiedergeburt als Band.

Line-Up:

Gesang: Netta Laurenne

Schlagzeug: Nicolas Estrada

Bass: Santiago Salem

Gitarre: Christopher Grünberg

Gitarre: Nino Laurenne

