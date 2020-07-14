Crown The Empire: veröffentlichen Anniversary-Album „07102010“

Crown The Empire veröffentlichen – passend zum zehnten Jahrestag ihrer ersten Show – das Release 07102010 via Rise Records. Das Album enthält elf Songs, von denen zehn aus akustischen Neuinterpretation des gesamten Band-Katalogs bestehen. Mit everything breaks präsentiert die Band zudem einen brandneuen Song.

Zusätzlich stellt das Quartett die Doku Out of Focus vor, die den Werdegang der letzten zehn Jahre reflektiert. Den 10-minütigen Film gibt es hier zu sehen:

„2020 has been a year of both chaos and deep reflection as Crown enters our second decade as a band“, erklären die Musiker. „We wanted to look back and strip down songs across all of our albums as a thank you to everyone who has been along for the journey so far. Thank you for allowing us to live our dreams and make music for the past 10 years, and many more to come. Our new acoustic album 07102010 is out now on all streaming platforms. Love you all.“

In der vergangenen Dekade veröffentlichte die Band vier Studioalben als auch eine EP. Der letzte Longplayer Sudden Sky erschien 2019 und enthielt u.a. den Hit Blurry (out of place).

07102010 Track Listing:

„aftermath“ (acoustic)

„cross our bones“ (acoustic)

„blurry (out of place)“ (acoustic)

„hologram“ (acoustic)

„memories of a broken heart“ (acoustic)

„johnny ringo“ (acoustic)

„voices“ (acoustic)

„what I am“ (acoustic)

„second thoughts“ (acoustic)

„mzry“ (acoustic)

„everything breaks“ (bonus track)

Crown The Empire sind:

Andy Leo — Vocals

Brandon Hoover — Guitar

Hayden Tree — Bass

Brent Taddie — Drums

https://www.crowntheempire.net

https://www.facebook.com/Crowntheempire/

https://www.instagram.com/crowntheempire/