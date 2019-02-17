Death Rages On!
Easter Underground Metal Festival
am 20.+ 21.04.2019
Einlass jeweils 14.00 Uhr, Beginn 15.00 Uhr
Wotufa Saal, Neustadt/Orla
https://www.facebook.com/events/289800591928187/
info@deathrageson.de
Das legendäre Raging Death Date fand letztes Jahr zum letzten Mal statt. Doch das kann’s nicht gewesen sein – und es beginnt eine neue Festival-Reihe zu Ostern 2019!
Bands:
Helrunar (D)
Root (CZ)
Horn (D)
Saxorior (D)
Fauna (USA)
Into Coffin (D)
Arroganz (D)
Ferndal (D)
Gateway To Selfdestruction (D)
Revel In Flesh (D)
Ad Cinerem (D)
Archaic Thorn (D)
Ekpyrosis (I)
Fragments Of Unbecoming (D)
L’acéphale (USA)
Bluteck (D)
Askesis (I)
Vorverkauf:
bzw. in jeder Vorverkaufsstelle mit CTS Eventim Anbindung.