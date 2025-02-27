Disarmonia Mundi: kehren mit neuem Album „The Dormant Stranger“ zurück und veröffentlichen Single „Crossroads To Eternity“

Die Melodic-Death-Metal-Legenden Disarmonia Mundi sind zurück! Sie kündigen ihr mit Spannung erwartetes neues Album The Dormant Stranger an und veröffentlichen die kraftvolle neue Single Crossroads To Eternity!

Disarmonia Mundi, ein Name, der im Laufe der Jahre zu einem Synonym für melodischen Death Metal geworden ist, zählt allein auf Spotify mehr als 30 Millionen Streams und hat ein Vermächtnis geschaffen, das trotz langer Jahre der Stille oder fehlender Live-Aktivitäten gedeiht.

Jetzt, fast ein Jahrzehnt nach dem letzten Album Cold Inferno (2015), können sich die Fans endlich freuen: Das Warten hat offiziell ein Ende. Am 21. März 2025 werden Disarmonia Mundi ihr brandneues Studioalbum über Coroner Records veröffentlichen und damit einmal mehr beweisen, warum sie aus dem Melodic Death Metal nicht wegzudenken sind. Wie schon bei den vorangegangenen Veröffentlichungen werden Disarmonia Mundi wieder von Björn Strid (Soilwork) unterstützt, der seine Stimme an verschiedenen Stellen des Albums leiht und so für eine Extraportion Intensität und Energie sorgt!

Nachdem die Band bereits die neuen Tracks Oathbreaker und Adrift Among Insignificant Strangers veröffentlicht hat, legt sie jetzt mit der intensiven Single Crossroads To Eternity nach.

Seht euch das Video zu Crossroads To Eternity hier an:

Crossroads To Eternity hier anhören: https://music.suricatemusic.com/crossroads

Disarmonia Mundi über den Song: „Crossroads To Eternity is an extremely lean and straightforward melodeath track, certainly influenced by classic metal both in terms of catchiness and song structure. While the pace remains sustained and tight the melodic lines define and characterize all the parts of the composition: great attention has been paid to the guitar work which remains dynamic and inspired throughout the entire duration of the track. There is a constant alternation between the aggressive voices of Claudio and Ettore’s more melodic ones, this dichotomy marks the rhythm of the verses until the culmination of the epic and melancholic refrain, another distinctive trademark of Disarmonia Mundi who have always been known for creating melodies which are both glorious and pervaded by sadness at the same time. The lyrics are influenced by the written testimonies of the trench soldiers who fought during the Great War.“

The Dormant Stranger – Trackliste:

1. Adrift Among Insignificant Strangers

2. Oathbreaker

3. Shadows Of A World Painted Red

4. Illusion Of Control

5. Outcast

6. Warhound

7. Crossroads To Eternity

8. 8th Circle

9. The Dormant Stranger

10. Architects Of Negativity

11. Sheer Nothing

(Vollansicht hier im Time For Metal Release-Kalender)

The Dormant Stranger wurde im The Metal House von Ettore Rigotti aufgenommen und produziert und wird als CD-Digipak sowie in drei limitierten Editionen veröffentlicht: nummeriertes Vinyl in rotem Marmor, nummerierte Kassette und eine USB-Stick-Version.

Das Album kann hier vorbestellt werden: https://www.coronerrecords.net/shop/

Disarmonia Mundi sind:

Ettore Rigotti

Claudio Ravinale

Disarmonia Mundi online:

https://www.facebook.com/DisarmoniaMundi/

https://www.instagram.com/DisarmoniaMundiOfficial