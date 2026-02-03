Insomniac: starten diese Woche ihre ausgedehnte US-Tournee

Die US-amerikanische Psychedelic-Doom-Sensation Insomniac bereitet sich auf eine ausgedehnte US-Tournee vor, die Auftritte auf Festivals wie Heavy Metal Parking Lot und Mojave Experience beinhaltet. Ziel ist es, die hypnotischen Klänge ihres gefeierten Debütalbums Om Moksha Ritam zu verbreiten.

Mit ihrem Debütalbum Om Moksha Ritam sind Insomniac aus Atlanta wie ein drittes Auge in die Weiten des Alls getreten und präsentieren eine düstere, schwere und psychedelische Reise voller Riffs und Beats, die in der Frequenz der Erde geschrieben sind. Das neue Lyric-Video zu Insomniacs Song Desert findet ihr hier:

Über ihre bevorstehende Frühjahrstour schwärmt Insomniac-Schlagzeuger Amos Rifkin: „After the early success of our debut record Om Moksha Ritam and tours supporting it this fall, we’re champing at the bit to hit the road again in the new year, and especially to be a part of the inaugural Mojave Experience Festival in Joshua Tree. We’re humbled and honored to support such a fantastic band like Howling Giant and can’t wait to travel cross-country making beautiful music together!“

Insomniac – Liberation Through Merging With The Universal Rhythm 2026

2/9 – Atlanta, GA – Garden Club

2/11 – Tampa, FL – Deviant Libation

2/12 – Cape Coral, FL – Nice Guy’s Pizza

2/13 – Lake Worth, FL – Propaganda

2/14 – Gainesville, FL – The Ox

2/15 – Jacksonville, FL – Hard Love

w/ Howling Giant

3/11 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

3/12 – New Orleans, LA – No Dice

3/13 – Austin, TX – The Lost Well @ Heavy Metal Parking Lot

3/14 – Tulsa, OK – Whittier Bar

3/16 – Taos, NM – Goathead Collective Gallery

3/17 – Santa Fe, NM – Desert Dogs

3/18 – Mesa, AZ – Yucca Tap Room

3/19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Griffin

3/20 – Yucca Valley, CA – Mojave Gold @ Mojave Experience Festival **

3/22 – Bakersfield, CA – Jerry’s Pizza & Pub

3/24 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom Of The Hill

3/25 – Eureka, CA – Siren’s Song Tavern

3/26 – Eugene, OR – John Henry’s

3/27 – Portland, OR – The High Water Mark

3/28 – Seattle, WA – The Funhouse

3/31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High Saloon

4/1 – Denver, CO – HQ

4/2 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

4/3 – St Louis, MO – Platypus Bar

4/4 – Nashville, TN – Tennessee Brew Works

4/10 – Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn **

** ohne Howling Giant

w/ Crystal Spiders

4/15 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

4/16 – Harrisonburg, VA – Golden Pony

4/17 – Morgantown, WV – 123 Pleasant Street

4/18 – Lexington, KY – Al’s Bar @ Legalize Lex

4/19 – Knoxville, TN – Pilot Light

5/9 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt @ Expo 2026 – 30N Years of Kindercore °°

°° ohne Crystal Spiders

Insomniac ist eine Band, die zwischen dieser und der nächsten Welt existiert. Ein springender Ball im Klang und Rhythmus des Universums. Ein akustischer Wegweiser. Das Quintett aus Atlanta schreibt seine Lieder in der Frequenz der Erde und enthüllt so die Magie und die eigentümliche Schönheit des Gleichgewichts zwischen Unbewusstem und Träumen. Ihr Debütalbum Om Moksha Ritam ist ein Konzeptalbum, das den Hörer auf eine klangliche und spirituelle Reise durch extreme Welten mitnimmt und seine Entschlossenheit, seine Prinzipien und seine Treue zum eingeschlagenen Weg auf die Probe stellt.

Insomniac online:

https://www.facebook.com/insomniacATL/

https://www.instagram.com/insomniac_atl/