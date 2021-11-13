Kadavar und Elder: neue Single „El Matador“ mit Kristof Hahn (Swans)

Berlins vielleicht wichtigste Rockband Kadavar ist mit den US-amerikanischen Prog-Rock-Wunderkindern Elder unter eine Decke geschlüpft, im Dezember erscheint ihr Album Eldovar – A Story Of Darkness & Light.

Die neue Single El Matador stammt aus der ersten gemeinsamen Session von Elder und Kadavar im März 2021. Am Ende einer langen Jam-Session entstand eine erste Version des Songs, die später noch um ein akustisches Intro, Lyrics und einen Gastauftritt von Kristof Hahn (Swans) mit seiner unverwechselbaren Lap Steel Guitar erweitert wurde.

Das dazugehörige Musikvideo zeigt Szenen aus dem gerade erschienenen Film Burning Casablanca (Zanka Contact), in dem Kadavar eine kleine Rolle spielen. Die gemeinsame Geschichte mit der Band und des Regisseur Ismael El Iraki reicht weit zurück. Seht das Video hier:

El Iraki erinnert sich: „Three days after the worst night of my life surviving the Bataclan terrorist attack, Kadavar brought me back from the dead with an amazing live set in Paris. A few years later, they did the same for the main character of my movie Burning Casablanca (Zanka Contact) by playing a crazy live set for hours and hours, all shot on 35mm film and in Cinemascope! Kadavar bring to their music the same authentic and analogic feeling I crave in my favorite movies, be it Dracula or Sergio Leone. I believe in synesthesia and their music is one you listen to with your whole senses: every Kadavar track summons images and colours, feelings and sensations. Theirs is hallucinatory music, pure witchcraft. These are true artists who are unafraid to turn the inner eye inside and take a journey into the darkest depths of their souls: and what they bring back is mesmerizing music with poetic lyrics to match, fusing deeply experimental sounds and unforgettable earworm riffs. VIVA KADAVAR!!!“

Eldovar – A Story Of Darkness & Light erscheint am 3. Dezember 2021 via Robotor Records. Das Album erscheint auf Vinyl in acht verschiedenen Farben sowie zwei Siebdruck Editionen, auf CD und ist auf den digitalen Plattformen erhältlich. Das Album ist hier sofort vorbestellbar: https://kadavarelder.lnk.to/ELDOVAR

Kadavar live:

20.11.2021 (NL) Eindhoven – Helldorado

26.11.2021 (DE) Hamburg – Knust

27.11.2021 (DE) Köln – Kantine

03.12.2021 (DE) Stuttgart – Im Wizemann

08.12.2021 (DE) Braunschweig – Westand

09.12.2021 (LU) Luxemburg – KUFA

10.12.2021 (DE) Leipzig – UT Connewitz

11.12.2021 (DE) Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

12.12.2021 (DE) Nürnberg – Hirsch

16.12.2021 (DE) Kiel – Die Pumpe

17.12.2021 (DE) Karlsruhe – Stadtmitte

18.12.2021 (DE) Münster – Skaters Palace

