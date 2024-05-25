Mastiff: verschwören sich auf ‚Trapped Inside The Void‘ mit den Industrial-Noise-Dealern Tayne

“…these are songs for when you’re at the end of your rope; when hopeless lyrics and vicious fight riffs make more sense than therapy or promises of better days…“ – Decibel Magazine

“If their last album sounded like it wanted to crawl into the corner and die, Deprecipice wants to kill you as swiftly & efficiently as it can” – Metal Hammer

Nach ihrer von der Kritik gefeierten Sammlung des Elends, Depricipice, haben sich die Sludgecore-Hooligans Mastiff aus Hull an das in Dublin geborene und in London ansässige Industrial- Ensemble Tayne gewandt, um einen noch derberen Sound zu kreieren – falls das überhaupt noch möglich war. Auf Trapped Inside The Void verschmilzt der Sound von einem HM-2-Distortion-Pedal mit synthesizerlastigen Maschinengewehr-Drums, die von Al Jourgensen entwickelt wurden.

“We didn’t think it possible that anyone could make Mastiff sound even more abrasive and obnoxious, but it turns out Tayne is even more irresponsible with human hearing than we are!” – Mastiff

Der Titel Trapped Inside The Void stammt aus der Zusammenarbeit von Mastiff mit der in Nottingham ansässigen Brauerei Black Iris. Es handelt sich um ein kräftiges und saftiges 7,2 %iges NEIPA, das in der Primärhopfung mit Citra Cryo gehopft und später mit Cashmere und Mosaic Cryo trockengehopft wurde.

“Mastiff are the purveyors of disgusting music so trying to make them sound heavier was never going to be achievable.

We decided to go with a new Beta sequence on this one so we kicked up the “4d3d3d3” and added some “hat wobble” to the track. We are stoked with the results. Hopefully it’s something that people will listen to and say…”