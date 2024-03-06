North Sea Echoes: veröffentlichen neu Single/Video „Throwing Stones“

North Sea Echoes, das Duo um die Fates Warning-Mitglieder Ray Alder und Jim Matheos, hat eine weitere Single aus ihrem kürzlich erschienenen Debütalbum Really Good Terrible Things veröffentlicht. Fans können die vierte Single des Albums, Throwing Stones, zusammen mit dem dazugehörigen Animationsvideo hier anhören:

Zu Throwing Stones sagt Alder:

„This is a strange one. Some people have a fear of happiness. They feel that something painful always follows pleasure. So they’re sort of locked into this world where they try to feel nothing. It’s called Cherophobia.“

Presse-Meinungen zu Really Good Terrible Things:

„Really Good Terrible Things sounds more like the start of something thrillingly fresh and vital than the next chapter in a long-established, collaborative saga. A triumph for tenderness and finesse…“ – Blabbermouth

„a force of nature in its own right, and is worthy of repeated listens from metalheads and non-metalheads alike.“ – Sonic Perspectives

Mehr Infos zu North Sea Echoes und ihrem neuen Album Really Good Terrible Things findet ihr hier: