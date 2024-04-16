Nothing More: kündigen neues Album „Carnal“ für den 28.06.2024 an

Nothing More haben ihr achtes Studioalbum Carnal für den 28. Juni über Better Noise Music angekündigt. Das Album enthält 15 Songs, darunter auch ihre aktuelle Radiosingle If It Doesn’t Hurt, die derzeit auf Platz #9 in den US Active Rock Radio Charts steht und weiter steigt. Aufgenommen mit dem Grammy-nominierten Produzenten WZRD BLD (Disturbed, Motionless In White, A Day To Remember) und abgemischt und gemastert von Zakk Cervini (Limp Bizkit, MGK, Bring Me The Horizon), vereint Carnal die für Nothing More typischen introspektiven, philosophischen Texte und unnachahmlichen, massiven Hymnen, die sich an ein breites Publikum richten. Die Pre-Order startet am 19. April! Carnal wird digital und als CD, Vinyl und Kassette erhältlich sein.

“Carnal feels like a perfect encapsulation of what Nothing More has always been”, so Gitarrist Mark Vollelunga. “From progressive introspection to steady-state rock ‘n roll, we felt like we’ve achieved the exact balance wanted for this next installment.”

“It’s a beautiful blend of memorable guitar riffs, illustrious chord progressions and heart wrenching lyrical performances all to the beat of a drum that palpitates with syncopated obsession”, erklärt Bassist Daniel Oliver. “There’s truly something for everyone on this record.”

Für ihren neuen Song House On Sand hat sich die Band mit I Prevail-Sänger Eric Vanlerberghe zusammengetan.

„Sometimes you lose sight of your purpose in life and wander off of the path you were on”, so Frontman Jonny Hawkins über House On Sand. “Years later you find yourself in a life that does not match the vision you once had for yourself. Trapped, you are left with a choice…betray your inner voice, or trust it; continue on and play it safe, or turn back and start again… I’m starting again.” Über die Zusammenarbeit mit Vanlerberghe sagt Hawkins: “I’m so honored and excited to have Eric screaming his heart out with me on this song!“

“Almost a year ago, the boys in Nothing More sent me this demo and asked if I’d consider hopping on it”, kommentiert I Prevail Sänger Eric Vanlerberghe. “I checked it out and for the next few weeks, I had the chorus engrained in my brain. The song really resonated with me. I think this track, as well as the rest of their record, is Nothing Mores best work and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Seit ihrer Gründung im Jahr 2003 haben Nothing More mehrfach die US Active Rock Radio Charts angeführt, mit neun #1 Singles und mehr als einem halben Dutzend Top #10 Singles, darunter Tired Of Winning von ihrem 2022 erschienenen Album Spirits. Bis heute hat die Band, bestehend aus Jonny Hawkins (Gesang), Mark Vollelunga (Gitarre), Daniel Oliver (Bass) und Ben Anderson (Schlagzeug), insgesamt 788 Millionen Streams und über 150 Millionen Videoaufrufe generiert.

Nothing More haben letzten Monat ihre Europatour abgeschlossen, bei der sie in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz neben Headline Shows ebenfalls als Support von Electric Callboy zu sehen waren. Mit ihren Auftritten hat die Band aus San Antonio, Texas, bereits das Publikum auf der ganzen Welt überzeugt, so kommentiert Loudwire: “it’s their famously vivacious live shows that truly enthrall, especially when they pull out some of bassist Daniel Oliver’s self-made gadgets. For instance, there’s the Scorpion Tale, an extremely heavy beast made of metal scraps whose Ableton software permits singer Jonny Hawkins to alter multiple timbres (such as guitar, bass and vocals) while riding it. Then, you have the Drumtron/Bassinator, a rotating bass stand connected to drums that allows for three-man bass solos.”

Nothing More werden zeitnah mit Wage War und den Special Guests Veil Of Maya und Sleep Theory auf Co-Headliner-Tour in US gehen (16.04. – 18.05.), gefolgt von einer Reihe von Support-Shows zusammen mit Godsmack (23.06. – 26.06.). Außerdem werden sie in diesem Jahr auf Festivals wie Louder Than Life, Aftershock und MMR*B*Q zu sehen sein. Alle Termine, Tickets und VIP-Upgrades gibt es unter https://nothingmore.net.

Carnal Tracklist:

1. | Carnal |

2. House On Sand (feat. Eric V of I Prevail)

3. If It Doesn’t Hurt

4. Angel Song (feat. David Draiman)

5. Freefall

6. Blame It On The Drugs

7. | Head |

8. Existential Dread

9. | Heart |

10. Down The River

11. Give It Time

12. | Sight |

13. Stuck (feat. Sinizter)

14. Run For Your Life

15. | Sound |

