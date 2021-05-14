Our Hollow, Our Home: neue Single „Better Daze“ jetzt draußen

Southhamptons Metalcore-Flagschiff Our Hollow, Our Home präsentiert mit Better Daze den letzten Vorboten aus ihrem am 28.05. kommenden Album Burn In The Flood (Hollow Music / Tunecore).

Physische Varianten des Albums (Vinyl & CD) sind über die bandeigene Website www.hollowsuply.co vorbestellbar!

Nach den vorausgegangenen Singles (Burn In The Flood, Remember Me, Overcast und zuletzt Seven Years), die allesamt bereits auf euphorisches Feedback der immer größer werdenden Fanbasis stießen, dürfte auch die atmosphärisch rockende neue Single entsprechende Reaktionen erhalten und die Vorfreude auf das Gesamtwerk abermals steigern!

Über den Song:

„The fifth single taken from the upcoming album Burn In The Flood, Our Hollow Our Home’s latest offering Better Daze showcases the more pop-punk infused side of their instantly recognisable sound, and is a true testament to the diversity of music the U.K. Metal outfit have been releasing since 2013. Lyrically the track serves as an anthem for the underdogs, a beacon of hope to those who are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel after hard times, and offers a cry of moral support to anybody who is willing to listen.“