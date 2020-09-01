Sevendust: Neuer Song und Lyric-Video „Blood From A Stone“

Nachdem die Heavy-Metal-Legenden Sevendust kürzlich mit einem Cover des Soundgarden-Klassikers The Day I Tried To Live ihr neues Studioalbum ankündigten, folgt nun mit Blood From A Stone der erste Track aus eigener Feder. Passend dazu präsentiert die Band ein Lyric-Video:

„Blood From A Stone was inspired by the endurance and threshold of our band, the wins and the losses, the good and bad years. That we have more to give, more to say and we pull that out of each other“, erklärt Gitarrist Clint Lowery.

Blood & Stone markiert das 13. Release des für den Grammy nominierten Quintetts und erscheint am 23.10. auf Rise Records. Bei der Produktion erhielt man Unterstützung von Michael „Elvis“ Baskette, der bereits mit Alter Bridge, Tremonti und Slash zusammenarbeitete.

Tracklist Blood & Stone:

1) Dying To Live

2) Love

3) Blood From A Stone

4) Feel Like Going On

5) What You’ve Become

6) Kill Me

7) Nothing Left To See Here Anymore

8) Desperation

9) Criminal

10) Against The World

11) Alone

12) Wish You Well

13) The Day I Tried To Live

Website: www.sevendust.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/sevendustofficial

Twitter: @Sevendust

L to R: Morgan Rose, Clint Lowery, Lajon Witherspoon, Vince Hornsby, John Connolly

(Photo Credit: Travis Shinn/Chuck Brueckmann)