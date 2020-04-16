Sinister: veröffentlichen Lyric Video zu neuer Single

Sinister werden am 29.05.2020 ihr neues Album Deformation Of The Holy Realm bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!
Ab sofort kann man sich das Lyric Video zur neuen Single Apostles Of The Weak ansehen!
Deformation Of The Holy Realm ist als CD Digipak, limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP auf schwarzem oder rotem Vinyl sowie digital erhältlich. Die Version auf durchsichtigem Vinyl kann man exklusiv im Onlineshop von Nuclear Blast bestellen. Hier kann man das Album bereits vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/deformationoftheholyrealm
Das Album wurde von Kristian „Kohle“ Kohlmannslehner im Kohlekeller Studio gemischt und gemastert. Für die Gestaltung des Albumartworks ist Alex Tartsus verantwortlich.
Sinister – Deformation Of The Holy Realm
CD Digipak
1. The Funeral March
2. Deformation Of The Holy Realm
3. Apostles Of The Weak
4. Unbounded Sacrilege
5. Unique Death Experience
6. Scourged By Demons
7. Suffering From Immortal Death
8. Oasis Of Peace – Blood From The Chalice
9. The Ominous Truth
10. Entering The Underworld
Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP
Side A
The Funeral March
Deformation Of The Holy Realm
Apostles Of The Weak
Unbounded Sacrilege
Unique Death Experience
Side B
Scourged By Demons
Suffering From Immortal Death
Oasis Of Peace – Blood From The Chalice
The Ominous Truth
Entering The Underworld
Sinister live:
12.06.2020 DE Hirschfeld – Chronical Moshers Open Air
13.06.2020 SK Sered’ – Flesh Party Open Air
25.07.2020 NL Steenwijk – Stonehenge Festival
09.08.2020 NL Leeuwarden – Into The Grave Festival
17.09.2020 CZ Sokolov – Allfa Music Club
18.09.2020 CZ Svitany – Alternative Club Tyjátr
19.09.2020 CZ Ostrava – Barrak Music Club
17.10.2020 GB London – Sublime Terror Fest
14.11.2020 DE Braunschweig – B58
28.11.2020 DE Weibersbraun – Hell Over Aschaffenburg
https://www.facebook.com/SinisterOfficial
https://www.instagram.com/sinister_band
https://spoti.fi/33Jg9jM