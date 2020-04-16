Party.San Metal Open Air 2020: muss ebenfalls abgesagt werden

Liebe Party.Sanen,

nach der Entscheidung der Bundesregierung, Großveranstaltungen bis zum 31. August 2020 zu untersagen, sind müssen wir euch leider mitteilen, dass das Party.San Metal Open Air 2020 nicht stattfinden wird. Wir unterstützen natürlich die Entscheidung von Bund und Ländern zum Schutz von Besuchern und Mitarbeitern auf Festivals voll und ganz.

Wir werden euch in den nächsten Tagen mit allen wichtigen Infos hinsichtlich bereits gekaufter Tickets und dem neuen Termin des Festivals in 2021 versorgen, bitten euch aber um etwas Geduld um alle Möglichkeiten ausreichend prüfen zu können.

Nach 25 Jahren Party.San Metal Open Air ist dies der schwärzeste Tag unserer Geschichte. Wir vertrauen auf eure Loyalität und euer Wohlwollen um zum gegebenen Zeitpunkt erneut die Pforten der Hölle mit und für euch öffnen zu können.

Bleibt gesund – bleibt uns treu and stay Metal

Mieze, Jarne & die gesamte Party.San Crew

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Dear Party.Sans,

after the decision of the federal government to ban major events until August 31st 2020, we have to inform you that Party.San Metal Open Air 2020 will not take place. Of course, we fully support the decision of the federal and state governments to protect visitors and employees at festivals.

We will provide you with all the important information regarding already purchased tickets and the new date of the festival in 2021 within the next few days, but please be patient to be able to check all the options sufficiently.

After 25 years of Party.San Metal Open Air, this is the darkest day in our history. We trust in your loyalty and your benevolence to be able to open the gates of hell with and for you again at the right time.

Stay healthy – stay true to us and stay Metal

Mieze, Jarne & the entire Party.San Crew