Sinister: veröffentlichen neue Single

Sinister werden am 29.05.2020 ihr neues Album Deformation Of The Holy Realm bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen!

Heute hat die Band den TIteltrack ihres kommenden Albums als digitale Single veröffentlicht:

Das Lyric Video zur vorherigen Single Apostles Of The Weak kann man sich auf https://youtu.be/OyihcZLeLLc ansehen!

Deformation Of The Holy Realm ist als CD Digipak, limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP auf schwarzem oder rotem Vinyl sowie digital erhältlich. Die Version auf durchsichtigem Vinyl kann man exklusiv im Onlineshop von Nuclear Blast bestellen. Hier kann man das Album bereits vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/deformationoftheholyrealm

Das Album wurde von Kristian „Kohle“ Kohlmannslehner im Kohlekeller Studio gemischt und gemastert. Für die Gestaltung des Albumartworks ist Alex Tartsus verantwortlich.

Sinister – Deformation Of The Holy Realm

CD Digipak

1. The Funeral March

2. Deformation Of The Holy Realm

3. Apostles Of The Weak

4. Unbounded Sacrilege

5. Unique Death Experience

6. Scourged By Demons

7. Suffering From Immortal Death

8. Oasis Of Peace – Blood From The Chalice

9. The Ominous Truth

10. Entering The Underworld

Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP

Side A

The Funeral March

Deformation Of The Holy Realm

Apostles Of The Weak

Unbounded Sacrilege

Unique Death Experience

Side B

Scourged By Demons

Suffering From Immortal Death

Oasis Of Peace – Blood From The Chalice

The Ominous Truth

Entering The Underworld

Sinister live:

12.06.2020 DE Hirschfeld – Chronical Moshers Open Air

13.06.2020 SK Sered’ – Flesh Party Open Air

25.07.2020 NL Steenwijk – Stonehenge Festival

09.08.2020 NL Leeuwarden – Into The Grave Festival

17.09.2020 CZ Sokolov – Allfa Music Club

18.09.2020 CZ Svitany – Alternative Club Tyjátr

19.09.2020 CZ Ostrava – Barrak Music Club

17.10.2020 GB London – Sublime Terror Fest

14.11.2020 DE Braunschweig – B58

28.11.2020 DE Weibersbraun – Hell Over Aschaffenburg

https://www.facebook.com/SinisterOfficial

https://www.instagram.com/sinister_band

https://spoti.fi/33Jg9jM