Soulfly: kündigen „Superstition EU/UK-Tour 2024“ an

Die legendäre Metal-Band Soulfly hat eine weitere Tournee durch Europa und Großbritannien angekündigt. Die Sommertour mit dem Namen Superstition Tour 2024 beginnt Ende Juli.
Soulfly – Superstition Tour 2024
27.07. FR Vitry Sur Seine – Le Kilowatt
28.07. NL Bergen Op Zoom – Gebouw T
29.07. DE Hamburg – Knust
30.07. DK Copenhagen – Pumpehuset
31.07. DE Berlin – Columbia Theatre
01.08. PL Warsaw – Progresja
02.08. CZ Ostrava – Club Garage
03.08. DE Jena – F-Haus
05.08. DE Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal
06.08. NL Oss – Groene Engel
07.08. NL Sittard – Volt
08.08. BE Liege – Reflektor
11.08. SK Zvolen – Culture House
12.08. DE Munich – Backstage
13.08. CH Aarau – Kiff
14.08. IT Pinarella Di Cervia – Rock Planet
15.08. CH Martigny – Sunset Bar
21.08. ES Bilbao – Santana 27
22.08. PT Caminha – Vilar De Mouros Festival
24.08. ES Madrid – Mon
25.08. ES Granada – El Tren
27.08. ES Barcelona – Salamandra
28.08. FR Bordeuax – Iboat Open Air
31.08. UK Birmingham – O2 Institute 2
01.09. UK Bristol – Marble Factory
02.09. UK Southampton – 1865
03.09. UK London – O2 Islington Academy
05.09. UK Wrexham – Rockin‘ Chair
06.09. UK Leeds – Key Club
07.09. UK-SCT Glasgow – Garage
