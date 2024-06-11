Quelle: Nuclear Blast Records
Soulfly: kündigen „Superstition EU/UK-Tour 2024“ an

Die legendäre Metal-Band Soulfly hat eine weitere Tournee durch Europa und Großbritannien angekündigt. Die Sommertour mit dem Namen Superstition Tour 2024 beginnt Ende Juli.

Soulfly Superstition Tour 2024

27.07.  FR   Vitry Sur Seine – Le Kilowatt
28.07.  NL   Bergen Op Zoom – Gebouw T
29.07.  DE  Hamburg – Knust
30.07.  DK   Copenhagen – Pumpehuset
31.07.  DE   Berlin – Columbia Theatre
01.08.  PL   Warsaw – Progresja
02.08.  CZ   Ostrava – Club Garage
03.08.  DE   Jena – F-Haus
05.08.  DE   Aschaffenburg – Colos-Saal
06.08.  NL  Oss – Groene Engel
07.08.  NL  Sittard – Volt
08.08.  BE   Liege – Reflektor
11.08.  SK   Zvolen – Culture House
12.08.  DE   Munich – Backstage
13.08.  CH   Aarau – Kiff
14.08.  IT    Pinarella Di Cervia – Rock Planet
15.08.  CH   Martigny – Sunset Bar
21.08.  ES   Bilbao – Santana 27
22.08.  PT  Caminha – Vilar De Mouros Festival
24.08.  ES  Madrid – Mon
25.08.  ES   Granada – El Tren
27.08.  ES   Barcelona – Salamandra
28.08.  FR   Bordeuax – Iboat Open Air
31.08.  UK   Birmingham – O2 Institute 2
01.09.  UK   Bristol – Marble Factory
02.09.  UK   Southampton – 1865
03.09.  UK  London – O2 Islington Academy
05.09.  UK   Wrexham – Rockin‘ Chair
06.09.  UK  Leeds – Key Club
07.09.  UK-SCT  Glasgow – Garage

Tickets sind hier erhältlich: https://www.soulfly.com/tour

