The Hu: kehren mit zwei neuen Songs zurück und veröffentlichen „The Men“ + „Warrior Chant“

Es gibt eine doppelte Portion brandneuer Musik von den Hunnu-Rock-Pionieren The Hu. Die mit Gold ausgezeichneten internationalen Ausnahmekünstler präsentieren The Men, begleitet von einem offiziellen Musikvideo, sowie Warrior Chant.

Traditionelle mongolische Saiteninstrumente läuten The Men ein. Dieser organische Klangteppich weicht einem rauen, groovigen Riff, gekrönt von hypnotischen Vocals. Die für die Band typische Mischung aus traditionellen Instrumenten, krachenden Gitarren und fesselnden Tribal-Gesängen macht The Men zu einer weiteren ikonischen Hymne von The Hu. Der Song ist wie geschaffen für epische Kampfszenen, den Höhepunkt deines Lieblingsvideospiels oder deine nächste Workout-Session. Gleichzeitig erinnert er an die Tradition und das Erbe der Musiker selbst.

Über The Men sagt Sänger Galaa: „The Men is written based on Mongolian philosophy of ‚Man’s Inner Spirit‘ or ‚Хийморь‘ and the importance of inner strength and kindness of a man to the world. Energy of men should always be reinforced with positiveness, strength and generosity, so this song try to encapsulate that ancient wisdom and share to the rest of humanity. Lyrics are chants that guides young and old men alike to be headstrong and to have dream that cultivate goodness. We only wanted to focus on the positives that can make a man ponder about who he is in this world and wonder about how he can have positive inner spirit when listening to it. Hope our fans will be able to capture every fiber of Mongolian Man’s way of living through this song.“

Warrior Chant wird mit einem kraftvollen Refrain und einer kompakten, metallischen Klangwelt seinem Titel voll und ganz gerecht. Mit der Geige mit Pferdekopf und dem unverkennbaren Gesangsstil bringt der Song all das zur Geltung, was die Fans der Band seit Anfang an The Hu lieben und schätzen.

Zu Warrior Chant ergänzt Galaa: „Warrior Chant has our signature rhythm that our fans fell in love with and everyone who will listen and know us will say that it is ‚our song.‘ Our third album has bit of everything, rhythm-wise, and we see that as a progress of expanding the Hunnu Rock genre… Enkush and I focused on horse head fiddle solos by imitating the horse gait and you will hear the rhythm throughout the song.“

The Hu werden ihren einzigartigen Sound und ihre mitreißende, eindrucksvolle Performance erneut auf Bühnen in ganz Großbritannien und Europa bringen: Die Tournee beginnt im September in der schottischen Hauptstadt und führt die Band bis November durch 23 Städte und neun Länder. Im deutschsprachigen Raum sind insgesamt fünf Shows in Berlin, München, Hamburg, Köln und Zürich bestätigt.

UK 29.09. Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

UK 01.10. Bristol, Prospect

UK 02.10. Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth

UK 03.10. Newcastle, O2 City Hall

IE 06.10. Dublin, 3 Olympia Theatre

UK 08.10. Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

UK 09.10. London, O2 Academy Brixton

UK 10.10. Manchester, O2 Apollo

UK 11.10. Norwich, UEA

BE 14.10. Brüssel, Ancienne Belgique

DE 15.10. Hamburg, Sporthalle

DE 17.10. München, Tonhalle

DE 18.10. Berlin, Columbiahalle

PL 19.10. Warsaw, Stodola

PL 20.10. Warsaw, Stodola

DE 22.10. Cologne, Palladium

NL 23.10. Utrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg

NL 24.10. Tilburg, O13

FR 27.10. Paris, L’Olympia

FR 28.10. Lyon, Le Radiant

CH 30.10. Zurich, X-tra

LU 31.10. Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal

BE 01.11. Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

Vor Kurzem feierten sie die Veröffentlichung ihrer neuesten Single The Real You, laut Temka – Temuulen N (Tovshuur-Spieler und Kehlkopf-Sänger der Band) „the representation of our new album, The Hun,” The Real You ist einer der wenigen Songs von The Hu, in denen westliche Musikelemente eine herausragende Rolle spielen.

Die Band ist aktuell auf dem Song Pray To The Sun mit Declan de Barra aus der japanischen Netflix-Manga-Serie One Piece zu hören. Dies ist ein weiteres Beispiel dafür, wie sie und ihre Musik begeisterte Fan-Communities erreichen – ihr Song Sugaan Essena war bereits prominent im Videospiel Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order zu hören.