Tomorrow´s Rain: veröffentlichen ihr Debütalbum „Hollow“ am 11.09.2020

Bevor im September das Debütalbum der israelischen Band Tomorrow´s Rain erscheint, haben sie nun ein Video zum Song In The Corner Of A Dead End Street veröffentlicht.

Sänger Yishai sagt folgendes zum neuen Song:

„Corner Of A Dead End Street is one of the first songs we wrote as a band and the first song we ever played live, this song is like a scene from a film to me, we tried to capture the vibe of a dead end dirty street in evening hours, the cars pass you by as you cross the street alone, everybody’s at home watching the screen, and you keep on walking, thinkin‘ and diggin‘ in your own painful thoughts…and yes, i used the word YOU but in fact it’s ME and i remember myself going through this many times…We felt that the song needs a long solo so i invited Greg Mackintosh from Paradise Lost to write the solo for this song as he always been a huge influence since the Gothic album, and i called my Athenian brother Sakis Tolis from Rotting Christ to do some vocals as well, so i will not feel so lonley in the Corner Of A Dead End Street…”

Nachdem sie in den letzten zwei Jahren intensive Shows mit Acts wie Paradise Lost, Kreator, Tribulation, Swallow The Sun, Draconian, Rotting Christ, Tiamat und Orphaned Land gespielt haben, sind Tel Aviv´s Tomorrow’s Rain bereit, das Debütalbum Hollow abzuliefern.

Das Album hat jede Menge Gastmusiker (My Dying Bride, Paradise Lost, Septicflesh, Moonspell, Rotting Christ, Arch Enemy, Swallow The Sun, Draconian und Orphaned Land) zu bieten, die das Album zu einer interessanten Mischung aus 80er Gothic Rock/Post Punk (Fields Of The Nephilim, The Sisters Of Mercy, The Mission) und Doom/Death machen.

Sänger Yishai Sweartz sagt folgendes zum Debütalbum Hollow: „We tried to write and create the album we would like to buy as fans“.

Das Album wurde von Dori Bar Or in Tel Aviv produziert, gemixed und gemastered. Ziv Lenzner kreierte das Artwork. Gegründet wurden Tomorrow´s Rain von Yishai Sweartz und dem Produzenten Maor Appelbaum (Mayhem, Sabaton, Cynic, Abbath).

Tomorrow´s Rain sind:

Yishai Sweartz – Vocals

Raffael Mor – Guitars

Yoni Biton – Guitars

Yaggel Cohen – Bass

Shiraz Weiss – Keyboards

Nir Nakav – Drums

