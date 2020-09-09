Tomorrow´s Rain: veröffentlichen „Into the Mouth Of Madness“

Am Freitag erschien mit Into The Mouth Of Madness die letzte Single bevor am 11. September das neue Album, Hollow erscheint. Auf der neuen Single gibt es Gastauftritte von Jeff Loomis Nevermore & Arch Enemy und Kobi von Orphaned Land.

Der Song wurde für den verstorbenen Nevermore Sänger Wattel Dane geschrieben.

Sänger Yishai zu den Umständen der Entstehung:

It’s a personal song for a friend I lost and his name is Warrel Dane.

Having Jeff Loomis playing in the song for Warrel is at least for me like a 7 min spiritual reunion of Nevermore, we lost here a top class artist, and more important: a golden heart person.

As a listener I first knew Sanctuary when Into The Mirror Black came out, than Nevermore’s debut was released in 95 and I was totally into it, years passed by and I booked them to play here, that’s how I knew Warrel, after the band split up I booked Warrel to play the Dead Heart songs in Tel Aviv with a local band, that’s when we really got closer, he spent few days here, we went to the studio doing some Black Sabbath stuff, we went to eat and drink a lot, went to see places in the Ancient part of the city etc etc, he was sober back than and he was sober when Nevermore played here few years earlier, we talked about the Tomorrow’s Rain album, back than still in writing process, we talked about his ideas to record a covers album of gothic rock songs and I offered him few ideas, we discussed him coming to Israel again for like 2 weeks to produce the album, about 2 years later I booked Sanctuary to play here, mainly to support him, when he came I realized in minutes that he is not „with us“ anymore, he was not in a good shape, it was sad to see, I realized that he will not be able to produce the album, but more important: I was worried about him, I was so scared that something bad is about to happen, I felt it.

About a few months later I was in the car with my (now ex) girlfriend and suddenly I got an whatsup message from a common friend of us in the states saying „Warrel had passed away few hours ago“

I remember myself saying to (my ex) „stop the car“, I could not say a word.

„what happened?“ she looked at me stopping the car, I was shivering…

„Warrel had passed away“

I could not say a word, I simply cried and than told her: „play In Memory please, I remember she put In Memory cd loud in the car’s stereo and the lyrics were my dirge..

„Do you remember, do you believe it’s all been said and done

Or is it just beginning, ripping, freezing me

Do you remember the time gone

Or is too painful for you“

So Into The Mouth Of Madness was written for him, about him, about his last months, and about the friend i lost and the great artist and fantastic vocalist and lyricist we all lost, i miss him and I will miss him all my life.

Nachdem sie in den letzten 2 Jahren intensive Shows mit Acts wie Paradise Lost, Kreator, Tribulation, Swallow The Sun, Draconian, Rotting Christ, Tiamat und Orphaned Land gespielt haben, sind Tel Aviv´s Tomorrow’s Rain bereit, das Debütalbum Hollow abzuliefern.

Das Album hat jede Menge Gastmusiker (My Dying Bride, Paradise Lost, Septicflesh, Moonspell, Rotting Christ, Arch Enemy, Swallow The Sun, Draconian und Orphaned Land) zu bieten, die das Album zu einer interessanten Mischung aus 80er Gothic Rock/Post Punk (Fields Of The Nephilim, The Sisters Of Mercy, The Mission) und Doom/Death machen.

Sänger Yishai Sweartz sagt folgendes zum Debütalbum Hollow: „We tried to write and create the album we would like to buy as fans“.

Das Album wurde von Dori Bar Or in Tel Aviv produziert, gemixed und gemastered. Ziv Lenzner kreierte das Artwork. Gegründet wurde Tomorrow´s Rain von Yishai Sweartz und dem Produzenten Maor Appelbaum (Mayhem, Sabaton, Cynic, Abbath).

Das Album Hollow erscheint in folgenden Formaten:

AOP Records Red/ black splatter LP (lim.99) https://bit.ly/38fSDNI

Napalm Records Glow in the Dark red LP (lim.99) + lim.300 Wooden Box https://bit.ly/2O3zqFC

EMP Glow in the Dark blue LP (lim.99) + lim.300 Wooden Box https://bit.ly/2NHV6qK

Nuclear Blast lim.300 Wooden Box https://bit.ly/2VR7yJ1

Tomorrow´s Rain sind:

Yishai Sweartz – Vocals

Raffael Mor – Guitars

Yoni Biton – Guitars

Yaggel Cohen – Bass

Shiraz Weiss – Keyboards

Nir Nakav – Drums

