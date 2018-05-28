Die Metal-Energiebündel WHILE SHE SLEEPS aus Sheffield, England haben heute das neue Musikvideo zur alternativen Live-Version ihrer Hit-Single ‚Silence Speaks‘ veröffentlicht.

Die Band hat kürzlich den Vorverkauf der Special Edition ihres neusten Meisterwerks »You Are We« gestartet. Die Neuauflage erscheint am 20. Juli und enthält insgesamt 8 zusätzliche Tracks. Neben Alternativversionen und Demos werden auch 2 komplett neue Songs darauf zu finden sein!

Schaut euch das Musikvideo hier an:

Holt euch ‚Silence Speaks (Alternative Version – Live At St Pancras Church)‘ hier: https://While-She-Sleeps.lnk.to/SilenceSpeaksAlt

Bestellt euch »You Are We (Special Edition)« jetzt hier vor: http://geni.us/WSSYouAreWeSE

Oder die digitale Version hier: https://While-She-Sleeps.lnk.to/YouAreWeSpecialEdition

Tracklist:

1. You Are We

2. Steal The Sun

3. Feel

4. Empire Of Silence

5. Wide Awake

6. Silence Speaks

7. Settle Down Society

8. Hurricane

9. Revolt

10. Civil Isolation

11. In Another Now

12. Feel (Alternative Version – Live at St Pancras Church)

13. Silence Speaks (Alternative Version – Live at St Pancras Church)

14. Hurricane (Alternative Version – Live at St Pancras Church)

15. Civil Isolation (Demo)

16. Feel (Demo)

17. Fear In Change (Instrumental Demo)

18. I Am While She Sleeps

19. Lost Ideas

Bestellt euch »You Are We« hier: http://geni.us/WSSYouAreWe

Oder die digitale Version von »You Are We« hier: https://lnk.to/WhileSheSleepsYouAreWe

Das Album hatte die Albumcharts auf der ganzen Welt gestürmt!

»You Are We« weltweite Chart-Platzierungen:

United Kingdom: #8

Germany: #15

Austria: #16

Australia: #26

United States: #69

Canada: #53

Switzerland: #31

Belgium: #31

Mehr zu »You Are We«:

‚Steal The Sun‘: https://youtu.be/I65FVY6sqWk

‚Empire Of Silence‘: https://youtu.be/7NzaqB0c50U

‚Feel‘: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y88yqyRhaVo

‚Silence Speaks‘ feat. Oli Sykes: https://youtu.be/eH6tqXQNWUA

‚You Are We‘: https://youtu.be/TM7DKXxAlH0

‚Civil Isolation‘ hier: https://youtu.be/uvJoXjk7mcg

‚Hurricane‘: https://youtu.be/1QH_1iN7ZmE

WHILE SHE SLEEPS verwandelten ein leeres Lagerhaus im Herzen ihrer Heimatstadt Sheffield in ihr eigenes Mehrzweckstudio, um ihr neues Album »You Are We« zu produzieren. Das ist nicht das erste Mal, dass die Band ihren ganz persönlichen Ort für sowas hat – die Debüt-EP »The North Stands For Nothing« aus dem Jahr 2010 wurde in einem Homestudio namens The Barn aufgenommen – doch mit diesem neuen, ganz persönlichen Ort der Kreativität ging die Band noch einen Schritt weiter. “There‘s always been a very DIY aspect to this band,” erklärt Sänger Lawrence ’Loz‘ Taylor “so going it alone a bit more now just reiterates that to everyone. The Barn was a very important place for us – it‘s where we grew as friends and it was where we hung out and could be creative – so the idea with this new space is that it gives us a lot more creative space. There‘s a studio and live room, and we have space now to achieve what we want to achieve as a band. This place is going to house us for a good few years.”

Es ist auch ein Ort an dem die Band versucht die Barriere zwischen ihnen und ihren Fans noch weiter aufzubrechen. Als Teil der PledgeMusic-Kampagne des neuen Albums hatten Fans die Möglichkeit ins Studio zu kommen und beim Videodreh von ‚Hurricane‘ mitzuwirken. “That was absolutely crazy,” schießt Taylor hervor. “I‘m still aching from that! But the special thing is that every kid who came down for the video shoot actually helped make the album happen. And to that extent they made this warehouse capable of living.” “Now more than ever,” fügt Sean Long (Gitarre) hinzu, “our fans know that it‘s them making all of this possible for us. The divide between artist and fan is ridiculous, because there are no fans without the artist and there‘s no artist without the fans. They go hand in hand together as one absolute thing, and I really like that we can see that in play with what we‘ve been doing. It‘s very reassuring to see that support right in front of us.”

Produziert von Carl Bown, der auch »Brainwashed« gemacht hat, beinhalten die Songs von »You Are We« mehr Energie, mehr Fokus und mehr Entschlossenheit als jemals zuvor. Songs wie ‚Hurricane‘ und die erste Single ‚Civil Isolation‘ führen die Entwicklung der Band als eine der am stärksten inspirierenden, zügellosesten und wichtigsten Stimmen in der britischen Musik von heute fort. Während diese gewaltigen Hymnen ein klares Bild des Post-Brexit-Britannien malen, stehen die Songs für die universellsten und vor allem auch persönlichsten in der Karriere der Band.

