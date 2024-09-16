Whitechapel: veröffentlichen Video/Single „A Visceral Retch“

Whitechapel freuen sich, ihre brandneue Solo-Single A Visceral Retch zu veröffentlichen. Der unerbittlich ballernde, bedrohliche und strafende Track liefert ein dunkles, verdrehtes Thema über gefräßige Oberherren, die die Grenzen ausloten, bis zu denen Menschen gehen, um zu überleben und sich ihrem Kult anzuschließen. Der ebenso brutale wie verstörende Song ist ein Muss für jede extreme Metal-Playlist.

Whitechapel-Sänger Phil Bozeman kommentiert: „A Visceral Retch is a song that fans of The Somatic Defilement will latch onto immediately. It was one of the first songs we had in the chamber to work with. This song came to light thanks mostly to [guitarist] Zach Householder. He showed us and we all immediately said, ‚yup, that’s it.‘ Zach is notorious for very dark and horror-like vibes so this album is right in his wheelhouse. The song is disturbing. Imagine being put in a situation of survival by gluttonous, mammoth demons that give you a choice. Eat the demons‘ waste, eat each other, or starve to death. The twist, you’re against the people you love the most. It’s a way to find the ones that are truly evil people to build and strengthen their cult. It also represents how horrible people can really be, when push comes to shove.“

Seht euch das Video zu A Visceral Retch von Whitechapel unter der Regie von My Good Eye Visuals an hier an:

Stream / Kauf des Tracks unter: metalblade.com/whitechapel

Whitechapel werden als direkter Support von Lorna Shore auf ihrer bevorstehenden, größtenteils ausverkauften, nordamerikanischen Headliner-Tour auftreten. Die Reise beginnt am 19. September in Montreal, Quebec, läuft bis zum 30. Oktober in Wallingford, Connecticut, und beinhaltet Auftritte bei Louder Than Life und Aftershock. Zusätzliche Unterstützung auf der Tour erhalten sie von Kublai Khan TX und Sanguisugabogg.

Im November wird die Band mit Thy Art Is Murder für acht Termine in Lateinamerika unterwegs sein, bevor sie das Jahr Ende Dezember mit dem Tennessee Takeover 2024 abschließt, einem Trio von Headliner-Shows in Chattanooga, Nashville und Knoxville. Unterstützt werden sie dabei von Sanguisugabogg, Gates To Hell und Peeling Flesh.

Tickets für alle Shows sind ab sofort unter whitechapelband.com erhältlich.

Whitechapel

w/ Lorna Shore, Kublai Khan TX, Sanguisugabogg

9/19/2024 MTELUS – Montreal, QC (Sold Out)

9/20/2024 HISTORY – Toronto, ON (Sold Out)

9/21/2024 UPMC Events Center – Coraopolis, PA

9/22/2024 Greensboro Special Events Center – Greensboro, NC

9/24/2024 Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL (Sold Out)

9/25/2024 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA (Sold Out)

9/27/2024 Louder Than Life @ Highland Festival Grounds/Kentucky Expo Center – Louisville, KY (Festival)

9/28/2024 The Pageant – St. Louis, MO (Sold Out)

9/29/2024 Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK (Sold Out)

10/02/2024 The Fillmore New Orleans – New Orleans, LA

10/03/2024 House Of Blues – Houston, TX (Sold Out)

10/04/2024 Boeing Center At Tech Port – San Antonio, TX (Sold Out)

10/05/2024 South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX (Sold Out)

10/07/2024 The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ (Sold Out)

10/08/2024 Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV (Sold Out)

10/10/2024 House Of Blues – Anaheim, CA (Sold Out)

10/11/2024 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA (Sold Out)

10/12/2024 Aftershock @ Discovery Park – Sacramento, CA (Festival)

10/14/2024 Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR (Sold Out)

10/15/2024 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC (Sold Out)

10/17/2024 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT (Sold Out)

10/18/2024 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO (Sold Out)

10/19/2024 Steelhouse Omaha – Omaha, NE

10/20/2024 The Fillmore Minneapolis Presented By Affinity Plus – Minneapolis, MN (Sold Out)

10/22/2024 Radius Chicago – Chicago, IL (Sold Out)

10/23/2024 The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI (Sold Out)

10/25/2024 The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD (Sold Out)

10/27/2024 Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY (Sold Out)

10/28/2024 MGM Music Hall At Fenway – Boston, MA

10/29/2024 The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA (Sold Out)

10/30/2024 The Dome @ Oakdale – Wallingford, CT (Sold Out)

Whitechapel – The Mortal Way Tour

w/ Thy Art Is Murder

11/27/2024 Cafe Iguana – Monterrey, MX

11/29/2024 C4 Concert House – Guadalajara, MX

11/30/2024 Circo Volador – Mexico City, MX

12/02/2024 Peppers club – San José, CR

12/04/2024 Boro Room – Bogota, CO

12/06/2024 Telethon Theatre – Santiago, CL

12/08/2024 Cine Joia – São Paulo, BR

12/10/2024 Groove – Buenos Aires, AR

Tennessee Takeover 2024

w/ Sanguisugabogg, Gates To Hell, Peeling Flesh

12/19/2024 The Signal – Chattanooga, TN

12/20/2024 Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

12/21/2024 The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN

Whitechapel sind:

Phil Bozeman – Gesang

Ben Savage – Leadgitarre

Alex Wade – Rhythmusgitarre

Zach Householder -Gitarre

Gabe Crisp – Bass

