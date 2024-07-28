Allt: kündigen Debütalbum „From The New World“ für den 04.10.24 an

Die Progressive-Metalcore-Alchemisten Allt, die für ihre moderne Herangehensweise an dunkle musikalische Sphären und düstere Klänge bekannt sind, kündigen ihr Debütlabum From The New World an.

Das 10-Track-Album ist ein klangliches Zeugnis einer postnuklearen Welt und thematisiert sowohl das Chaos als auch die Stille, die darauf folgt. From The New World wird am 4. Oktober über Century Media Records veröffentlicht und kann bereits vorbestellt werden.

Die Band sagt über das Album:

„We are beyond excited to finally announce our debut album, From The New World. This album is the product of two years of hard work, writing, world-building, and growth, and on October 4th, it will finally be yours to enjoy.“

„When we started working on the album, we were struck by how the world seemed on edge, with all these tensions and fears about the future. So, we got into the idea of exploring what happens after everything falls apart. Each track is its own story, showing different sides of loss, hope, and that stubborn spirit that keeps people pushing forward. The album has got a cosmic twist, too. We were drawn to the Fermi paradox, that big question of why it feels like we’re alone in the universe with all these stars and planets. The album asks if we can still connect and if there’s room for human bonds in an upside-down world.“

„What makes this album truly unique is the time we spent isolated in a cabin deep in the forest. This retreat allowed us to immerse ourselves in the creative process, away from distractions and surrounded by the quiet of nature. From The New World is a journey, and we’re inviting everyone to join us.“

From The New World – Tracklist:

1. A Flash Of Light

2. Remnant

3. Aquila

4. Memory Of Light

5. Echoes

6. The Orphan Breed

7. Dissect Yourself

8. Emanate

9. Ephemeral

10. Cycles

From The New World erscheint als:

– Ltd. CD-Digipak

– CD-Jewelcase (US Version)

– Black LP

– Digital Album

Nachdem sie in den letzten Monaten eine Reihe von eindrucksvollen und fesselnden Singles veröffentlicht haben, darunter Emanate, The Orphan Breed und Remnant, veröffentlicht die schwedische Band zur Feier der Ankündigung ihres Debütalbums ihren neuen Track Aquila.

Seht euch das Video zu Aquila hier an:

Die Band sagt über den neuen Track:

„Aquila is the first track we started working on for From The New World. It’s about fanaticism and blind obedience, giving you a glimpse into the dystopian, post-apocalyptic world we’ve built. Guitarist Olle Nordström humorously comments that it’s a Terminator 2-type scenario“.

Nur einen Tag nach der Veröffentlichung ihres Albums werden Allt im Oktober 2024 als Support für die The Black Tour von Imminence auftreten.

Mehr Infos zu Allt und die Tourtermine für Oktober findet ihr hier:

Allt sind:

Robin Malmgren – Gesang

Olle Nordström – Gitarre

Adam Björk – Schlagzeug

Viktor Florman – Gitarre

Samuel Mills – Bass

