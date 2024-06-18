Allt: veröffentlichen neues Video & Single “Remnant”

Die schwedische Progressive-Metal-Band Allt ist mit neuer Musik zurück und präsentiert stolz ihre Single Remnant. Der Track ist eine schwergewichtige Mischung aus melancholischem Gesang, eindringlichen Riffs, raffinierten Soundeffekten und dem typischen Allt-Sound.

Die Band sagt über die Single: “Remnant is a deeply personal and thematic track, even by our standards. It marks the beginning of a new narrative that we’re eager to unveil. In writing this song, we aimed to capture the essence of radioactivity and otherworldly forces. The track is profoundly human, yet it possesses an unmistakable alien quality. It is as melancholy as it is heavy—a tale of human frailty and survival.”

Remnant erscheint mit einem beeindruckenden Musikvideo von Riivata Visuals, die bereits die letzten beiden Musikvideos zu Allts letzten Singles Emanate und The Orphan Breed produziert haben.

Riivata Visuals über die Videoproduktion: „Working with Allt barely feels like work because we love it so much. Our visual and their musical styles are a match made in heaven. We met up in Helsinki earlier this year to shoot the music video for Remnant at Valofirma Studios. The theme is quite post-apocalyptic so we had some fun with old clothes and scissors, and got the band looking like a proper group of scavengers. We thoroughly enjoyed the making of this video and we can’t wait for many more to come!“

Allt begleiten Imminence auf ihrer The Black Tour im Oktober 2024.

The Black Tour Europe 2024 w/ special guests Aviana & Allt:

05.10.2024 – NL Amsterdam, Melkweg

06.10.2024 – FR – Sint Niklaas, De Casino

11.10.2024 – FR – Paris, Bataclan

13.10.2024 – FR – Lyon, La Rayonne

14.10.2024 – CH – Zürich, Dynamo

16.10.2024 – DE – Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

17.10.2024 – DE – Köln, Carlswerk Victoria

18.10.2024 – DE – Leipzig, Täubchenthal

19.10.2024 – DE – Frankfurt , Zoom

20.10.2024 – DE – München, Muffathalle

22.10.2024 – DE – Hamburg , Markthalle

23.10.2024 – DE – Hannover, Musikzentrum

24.10.2024 – DE – Berlin, Columbia Theater

25.10.2024 – PL – Warschau, Proxima

27.10.2024 – CZ – Prag, Meet Factory

28.10.2024 – AT – Wien, Simm City

29.10.2024 – HU – Budapest, Barba Negra

Allt sind

Robin Malmgren – Vocals

Olle Nordström – Guitar

Adam Björk – Drums

Viktor Florman – Guitar

Samuel Mills – Bass

