Allt: veröffentlichen neues Video & Single “Remnant”

Die schwedische Progressive-Metal-Band Allt ist mit neuer Musik zurück und präsentiert stolz ihre Single Remnant. Der Track ist eine schwergewichtige Mischung aus melancholischem Gesang, eindringlichen Riffs, raffinierten Soundeffekten und dem typischen Allt-Sound.
Die Band sagt über die Single: “Remnant is a deeply personal and thematic track, even by our standards. It marks the beginning of a new narrative that we’re eager to unveil. In writing this song, we aimed to capture the essence of radioactivity and otherworldly forces. The track is profoundly human, yet it possesses an unmistakable alien quality. It is as melancholy as it is heavy—a tale of human frailty and survival.”
Remnant erscheint mit einem beeindruckenden Musikvideo von Riivata Visuals, die bereits die letzten beiden Musikvideos zu Allts letzten Singles Emanate und The Orphan Breed produziert haben.
Riivata Visuals über die Videoproduktion: „Working with Allt barely feels like work because we love it so much. Our visual and their musical styles are a match made in heaven. We met up in Helsinki earlier this year to shoot the music video for Remnant at Valofirma Studios. The theme is quite post-apocalyptic so we had some fun with old clothes and scissors, and got the band looking like a proper group of scavengers. We thoroughly enjoyed the making of this video and we can’t wait for many more to come!“
Seht das Video zu Remnant hier:
Allt begleiten Imminence auf ihrer The Black Tour im Oktober 2024.
The Black Tour Europe 2024 w/ special guests Aviana & Allt:
05.10.2024 – NL Amsterdam, Melkweg
06.10.2024 – FR – Sint Niklaas, De Casino
11.10.2024 – FR – Paris, Bataclan
13.10.2024 – FR – Lyon, La Rayonne
14.10.2024 – CH – Zürich, Dynamo
16.10.2024 – DE – Stuttgart, Im Wizemann
17.10.2024 – DE – Köln, Carlswerk Victoria
18.10.2024 – DE – Leipzig, Täubchenthal
19.10.2024 – DE – Frankfurt , Zoom
20.10.2024 – DE – München, Muffathalle
22.10.2024 – DE – Hamburg , Markthalle
23.10.2024 – DE – Hannover, Musikzentrum
24.10.2024 – DE – Berlin, Columbia Theater
25.10.2024 – PL – Warschau, Proxima
27.10.2024 – CZ – Prag, Meet Factory
28.10.2024 – AT – Wien, Simm City
29.10.2024 – HU – Budapest, Barba Negra
Allt sind
Robin Malmgren – Vocals
Olle Nordström – Guitar
Adam Björk – Drums
Viktor Florman – Guitar
Samuel Mills – Bass