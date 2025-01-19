SpiritWorld: kündigen ihr drittes Album „Helldorado“ an, das am 21.03.2025 auf Century Media Records erscheint

SpiritWorld aus Las Vegas, Nevada, kündigen die bevorstehende Veröffentlichung ihres dritten Albums an: Helldorado. Helldorado, der Nachfolger des gefeierten Deathwestern von 2022, wird am 21. März 2025 bei Century Media Records erscheinen.

Das offizielle Musikvideo zu Abilene Grime gibt es hier:

Bestellt euch Helldorado vor und streamt den Eröffnungstrack des Albums, Abilene Grime, hier.

Zum offiziellen Merchandise-Shop der Band mit exklusivem Vinyl und Helldorado-Merchandise geht es hier.

SpiritWorld-Gründer und -Frontmann Stu Folsom sagt dazu: „I am thrilled to share that our new album, Helldorado, will be available everywhere, March 21st. We took most of last year off from playing shows, to hunker down and make this record with Sam Pura at the infamous Panda Studios.“

Helldorado ist das dritte Kapitel in der höllischen Saga von SpiritWorld. Stu Folsom hat das SpiritWorld-Universum seit 2020 aufgebaut, beginnend mit dem Debütalbum Pagan Rhythms und dem zweiten Album Deathwestern, die beide auf Century Media erschienen sind. Anders als jede andere Band in der Szene leben SpiritWorld in ihrer eigenen ästhetischen Welt, einem Ort, an dem thrashiger Hardcore, Wildwest-Style und übernatürlicher Horror in makabrer Harmonie miteinander verschmelzen. Gekleidet in passende Western-Anzüge haben Folsom und seine Jungs die Welt bereist und waren unter anderem auf Tour mit Obituary, Municipal Waste, Kreator, Sepultura, Stick To Your Guns und Agnostic Front. Folsom ist nicht nur Musiker, sondern auch Autor, und die Musik von SpiritWorld geht Hand in Hand mit Folsoms Texten. Die ersten beiden Alben waren Soundtracks zu seinem Buch Godlessness, einer Reihe von Lovecraft‘schen Horrorgeschichten, die in einem fiktiven alten Westen spielen.

Mit Helldorado werden Folsom nun zeigen, dass alles bisher Dagewesene nur das Vorspiel war. SpiritWorld stehen erst am Anfang. Helldorado zementiert die Marke der Band und zeigt gleichzeitig neue Wege auf, die die Bandbreite des Potenzials aufzeigen.

Der dreiminütige Höllenritt, der Eröffnungstrack Abilene Grime, beginnt als munterer Honky-Tonk-Shuffle und verwandelt sich dann in einen Slayer-ähnlichen Faustschlag, der direkt in den Abgrund stürzt. Das offizielle Musikvideo zu Abilene Grime erweckt den Song mit filmischer Pracht zum Leben und zeigt den Abstieg eines verdammten Predigers in die Unterwelt.

„When I wrote the demo for Abilene Grime, it felt like the album really found its identity and materialized out of the ether“, sagt Folsom. „It twangs, it bangs and it has a sick video, directed by our dear friend Todd Hailstone, which we filmed in Las Vegas a few weeks ago. Enjoy, everybody!“

Auf den zehn Tracks von Helldorado schwelgen SpiritWorld in metallischen Hardcore-Blitzern, weltmüden Country-Punk-Stampfern und sogar einem wehmütigen Lamento mit Fingerpicking. Folsom erklärt die Vielseitigkeit der Musik: „This record, more so than the last two, I think you hear way more fearlessness and confidence in the choices. Things that were showing up as interludes have manifested into fully fleshed out pieces. At its heart, Helldorado is a punishing, unrelenting masterclass in crossover and hardcore thrash. But in a scene where every riff has been played before and every great band has thirty contemporary acolytes mining their catalog and doing worship albums, there is something in the strangeness of Helldorado that makes it endearing.“ Zu den Gästen auf dem Album gehören Sgah’gahsowáh (Black Braid), Zach Blair (Rise Against) und Frederic Leclercq (Kreator).

Folsom fährt fort: „Maybe it is a risk to incorporate things that will be pretty far out there for the casual punk or metalhead, but having the opportunity to make a record comes with a responsibility to me. I dreamed of making records for so long. Way before I could play guitar or do any of the practical things you need to be able to do. I take it very seriously to follow my gut and let my style hang out on these records. I only want to do things in life that I am all in on. If that makes me an outcast or even more fringe than your average underground music act then that’s okay. The stench of being genuine is beautiful.“

Auch textlich erkundet Helldorado Neuland. Während die ersten beiden Alben von SpiritWorld Begleitstücke zu Folsoms Buch Godlessness waren, geht Helldorado über die Seiten des Buches hinaus und erzählt die Geschichte, wie es weitergeht. „Godlessness leaves off in a cliffhanger where all the surviving characters have managed to arrive at a villa in Mexico near where a rumored gateway to hell is said to exist,“ sagt Folsom. „Helldorado is the first glimpse that fans will get into some of what is unfolding in the next novel that I am working on, that tells the story of what happens with these characters and the gates of hell.“

Helldorado – Tracklist:

1. Abilene Grime

2. No Vacancy In Heaven

3. Western Stars & The Apocalypse

4. Bird Song Of Death

5. Prayer Lips

6. Waiting On The Reaper

7. Oblivion

8. Cleansing

9. Stigmata Scars

10. Annihilism

SpiritWorld – Helldorado

Label: Century Media

VÖ: 21.03.2025

Helldorado Besetzung:

Stu Folsom – Gesang, E-Gitarre, Akustikgitarre, Backups, MIDI-Schlagzeug, Sampling, Synthesizer, Percussion

Preston Harper – Schlagzeug

Nick Brundy – Hintergrundgesang

Matt Schrum – Hintergrundgesang

Randy Moore – Leadgitarre

RJ Demarco – Saxofon, akustische Gitarre

Jerico Horca – Orgel, Keyboard

Sam Pura – Bass, Hintergrundgesang

Theresa Brown – Hintergrundgesang

Sgah’gahsowáh – Gesang bei Oblivion

Zach Blair – E-Gitarren-Solo bei Oblivion

Frederic Leclercq – E-Gitarren-Solo bei Stigmata Scars

