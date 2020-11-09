As Everything Unfolds: verkünden ihre neue Single „Take Me There“

Mit Take Me There veröffentlicht die britische Post-Hardcore Band As Everything Unfolds ihre brandneue Single über Long Branch Records. Take Me There folgt auf den Song Hiding From Myself, der innerhalb kürzester Zeit bereits über 300.000 Streams erzielen konnte.

Take Me There gibt’s hier: https://aseverythingunfolds.lnk.to/takemethere

Seht hier den Visualiser zu Take Me There:

Sängerin Charlie Rolfe über die neue Single:

„Hypocrisy is all around us, people claiming to have more of a moral compass just because they follow a certain faith when actually you can be equally or even more friendly and loving than themselves. This song also displays the thoughts and feelings about being controlled and told how you’re supposed to be and feel, especially in the context of organised religion. Think for yourself, ‘question and defy’ your norm, become you.”

„More than just a family, more than just a subculture, we stand with everyone who feels like they don’t belong. We are hope for the hopeless and joy for the joyless, we are everything you didn’t know you needed. We are As Everything Unfolds.“

As Everything Unfolds sind eine britische Post-Hardcore Band aus High Wycombe. Seit der Veröffentlichung ihrer EP Closure Ende 2018, konnte der 6er weit über 1.000.000 Streams einfahren und sich stetig weiterentwickeln.

Die Band besteht aus Frontfrau Charlie Rolfe, den Gitarristen Adam Kerr und Owen Hill, Bassist George Hunt, Keyboarder Jon Cassidy und Schlagzeuger Jamie Gowers.

As Everything Unfolds haben ausgedehnte Tourneen durch Großbritannien und Europa gespielt und traten dabei an der Seite von Bands wie Adept, Dream State oder Our Hollow, Our Home auf.

Mit ihrem hohen Arbeitsethos und einer engagierten Fangemeinde im Rücken, wird von der Band zukünftig noch viel zu hören sein. Die Zukunft ist: As Everything Unfolds.

Line Up:

Charlie Rolfe – Gesang

Adam Kerr – Gitarre

Owen Hill – Gitarre

George Hunt – Bass

Jon Cassidy – Keyboard

Jamie Gowers – Schlagzeug