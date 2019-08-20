As I Lay Dying: erster Album Trailer veröffentlicht

Der San Diego-Fünfer As I Lay Dying werden ihr siebtes Album, das gleichzeitig ihr Debüt für Nuclear Blast Records darstellt, am 20. September veröffentlichen.

Heute hat die Band den ersten Album Trailer veröffentlichtm in dem sie über den Titeltrack Shaped By Fire sprechen. Seht das Video, in dem es um den Song sowie das dazugehörige Musik Video geht, hier:

Nick Hipa dazu: „The song is a really good balance between the old elements of As I Lay Dying that people know which is melodic riffing and energetic intensity combined with a little bit more groove, lower tuning, a little heavier and that’s all tied together with a strong chorus and message.“

As I Lay Dying werden schon in wenigen Wochen mit dem kommenden Album auf Tour kommen. In Europa werden Chelsea Grin, Unearth und Fit For A King als Support fungieren. Tickets sind unter http://asilaydying.com/tour erhätlich.

As I Lay Dying

Shaped By Fire Tour – Latin America 2019

07.09. BR São Paulo – Tropical Butantã TICKETS

08.09. BR Rio de Janeiro – Circo Voador TICKETS

10.09. RA Buenos Aires – El Teatrito TICKETS

12.09. RCH Santiago – Blondie TICKETS

14.09. MEX Mexico City – El Plaza Condesa TICKETS

15.09. CO Bogotá – Auditorio Lumiere TICKETS

Shaped By Fire Tour – Europe 2019

w/ Chelsea Grin, Unearth , Fit For A King

24.09. RUS St. Petersburg – Cosmonavt* TICKETS

25.09. RUS Moscow – Glavclub* TICKETS

27.09. D Leipzig – Haus Auensee TICKETS

28.09. D Hamburg – Sporthalle TICKETS

30.09. N Oslo – Rockefeller TICKETS

01.10. S Stockholm – Fryshuset Klubben TICKETS

02.10. DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio TICKETS

03.10. D Berlin – Columbiahalle TICKETS

04.10. CZ Prague – Forum Karlín TICKETS

05.10. D Munich – Zenith TICKETS

06.10. A Vienna – Gasometer TICKETS

07.10. H Budapest – Barba Negra TICKETS

09.10. I Milan – Maggazzini Generali TICKETS

10.10. CH Zurich – Volkshaus TICKETS

11.10. F Grenoble – La Belle Electrique TICKETS

12.10. E Barcelona – Sala Apolo TICKETS

13.10. E Madrid – La Riviera TICKETS

15.10. F Paris – Bataclan TICKETS

16.10. B Brussels – Ancienne Belgique TICKETS

17.10. NL Tilburg – 013 TICKETS

18.10. D Saarbrücken – E-Werk TICKETS

19.10. D Cologne – Palladium TICKETS

*AILD only

Shaped By Fire Tour – North America 2019

w/ After The Burial, Emmure

15.11. USA Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues TICKETS

16.11. USA Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren TICKETS

18.11. USA Dallas, TX – House of Blues TICKETS

19.11. USA Houston, TX – House of Blues TICKETS

21.11. USA New Orleans, LA – House of Blues TICKETS

22.11. USA Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre TICKETS

23.11. USA Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore TICKETS

24.11. USA Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall TICKETS

25.11. USA Boston, MA – House of Blues TICKETS

26.11. USA Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts TICKETS

27.11. USA Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre TICKETS

29.11. USA Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore TICKETS

30.11. USA Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom TICKETS

01.12. USA Reading, PA – Reverb TICKETS

02.12. USA Cleveland, OH – House of Blues TICKETS

03.12. USA Chicago, IL – House of Blues TICKETS

04.12. USA Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater TICKETS

06.12. USA Denver, CO – Summit TICKETS

07.12. USA Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex TICKETS

09.12. USA Seattle, WA – El Corazón TICKETS

10.12. USA Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom TICKETS

11.12. USA Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades TICKETS

12.12. USA Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater TICKETS

13.12. USA Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater *SOLD OUT*

14.12. USA San Diego, CA – SOMA TICKETS

15.12. USA Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater TICKETS

Seht das von Mathis Arnell gedrehte Video zu Shaped By Fire hier:

Holt Euch/hört den Song hier: http://nblast.de/AILD-ShapedByFire

As I Lay Dying dazu: „We are tremendously grateful to have found positive resolve from the worst moments of our history. The previous chapter of our journey was one of pervasive hurt and pain. Subsequent years found us on varied paths—all of which slowly led towards resolutions of growth, healing, and reconciliation. As I Lay Dying’s collective purpose is to share a message of hope for everyone through the empowering outlet of music, and we are humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from family, friends, and fans so far.

We are honored to join forces with Nuclear Blast Worldwide in releasing our new album Shaped By Fire. Their legacy and contribution to the heavy music scene is undeniably incredible and we are proud to call their label home. We are thankful for their support and enthusiasm and together we look forward to sharing the best AILD record yet!

In conjunction with our new album announcement, we are excited to share a music video for the title track Shaped by Fire. While lyrically akin to the other Shaped By Fire single releases My Own Grave and Redefined, we explored some different musical territory to incorporate within our established sound. We’d like to thank our director Mathis Arnell, all of the crew, and actors that contributed to making this video with us under the very hot conditions!

We look forward to seeing our fans out on the road as we embark on the Latin American, European, and US tours before closing the book on 2019.“

Shaped By Fire wurde von der Band produziert und von Joseph McQueen im Sparrow Sound in Los Angeles, CA gemischt; das Mastering wurde von Ted Jensen im Sterling Sound in Nashville, TN übernommen. Die einzige Ausnahme bildet der Track My Own Grave, der von As I Lay Dying produziert, von Drew Fulk co-produziert und von Adam “Nolly” Getgood gemischt wurde. Das Artwork wurde von Corey Meyers geschaffen.

Shaped By Fire ist in folgenden Formaten erhältlich:

• CD Digipak

◦ Black Vinyl

◦ Clear Vinyl

◦ Beer W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 2000) (USA)

◦ Bone W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500) (USA)

◦ Red W/ Black Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 250) (USA)

◦ Orange / Black Swirl Vinyl (Limited to 250) (USA)

• T-shirt Bundle (inkl CD digipak & T-Shirt: S-XXL) (USA)

Das Album sowie begleitendes Merchandise kann ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden: http://nblast.de/AILDShapedByFire

Pre-saved das Album hier auf Spotify, Apple Music und Deezer: http://nblast.de/AsILayDyingPreSave

Shaped By Fire Track Listing:

1. Burn To Emerge

2. Blinded

3. Shaped By Fire

4. Undertow

5. Torn Between

6. Gatekeeper

7. The Wreckage

8. My Own Grave

9. Take What’s Left

10. Redefined

11. Only After We’ve Fallen

12 . The Toll It Takes

ICYMI:

My Own Grave Musik Video: https://youtu.be/Q0wbyQRRQJA

Redefined Musik Video: https://youtu.be/UnQUDQpnG3M

As I Lay Dying is:

Tim Lambesis | vocals

Nick Hipa | guitars

Phil Sgrosso | guitars

Josh Gilbert | bass guitar & vocals

Jordan Mancino | drums

